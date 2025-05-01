Enso, LayerZero, And Stargate Partner To Facilitate One Of Ethereum’s Largest Liquidity Migrations To Unichain

In Brief Enso has partnered with LayerZero and Stargate to allow liquidity providers from Uniswap v2 and v3 to transfer their positions from Ethereum and EVM-compatible networks to Uniswap v4 on Unichain.

Layer 1 blockchain built on Tendermint, Enso announced a collaboration with interoperability protocol LayerZero and liquidity platform Stargate to facilitate what is described as one of the largest asset migrations in Ethereum’s history. The initiative will enable liquidity providers from Uniswap v2 and v3 to transfer their positions from Ethereum and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible networks to Uniswap v4 on Unichain, amounting up to $3.5 billion in liquidity.

“By engineering a unified solution with the help of Stargate and LayerZero, Enso has added the missing piece to the puzzle,” said Connor Howe, Co-Founder of Enso. “With the ability to transfer their positions in one click, Uniswap LPs are about to trigger one of the largest liquidity migration events in Ethereum history,” he added.

Previously, transferring liquidity to Unichain involved a cumbersome process that could require up to nine separate steps, creating a barrier for liquidity providers (LPs) interested in adopting Uniswap v4. This complexity discouraged participation. Enso has now introduced a solution that condenses this multi-step procedure into a single click, enabling users to migrate, bridge, and redeploy their assets in one seamless action.

The simplified migration framework was developed through close coordination among Enso, Stargate, and LayerZero. Enso is responsible for executing and deploying the decentralised finance (DeFi) logic, Stargate manages the cross-chain bridging of liquidity, and LayerZero ensures that messaging between different blockchains occurs reliably and securely. This collaboration enables a smooth transfer of assets to Unichain.

Enso’s system is intentionally built to remove the friction typically associated with linking multiple blockchain protocols. Its infrastructure allows complex processes to be executed through simplified “shortcuts,” benefiting both developers integrating the tools and users executing transactions. The LP migration utility provided by Enso offers a concrete use case of decentralized finance’s modular nature, allowing for efficient movement of large volumes of liquidity across Ethereum-compatible chains and Unichain.

Enso: What Is It?

Enso positions itself as a platform designed to accelerate onchain development by offering a streamlined execution engine and simplified development process. Rather than requiring developers to manually integrate individual smart contracts, Enso maps onchain interactions to a unified execution layer. This approach aims to reduce technical barriers and allow teams to concentrate more on refining their product, engaging with their community, and scaling their initiatives, rather than navigating the intricacies of blockchain infrastructure.

Recently, Enso expanded its availability by launching on BNB Chain, a move intended to further simplify access for developers working in that ecosystem. With this integration, developers can bypass the often complex task of connecting to multiple DeFi protocols. Instead, Enso provides tools that allow them to more efficiently prototype and deploy decentralized applications.

