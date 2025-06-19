1inch Expands To Sonic, Uniting Fast Execution With Industry-Leading Rates

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief 1inch has integrated the high-speed Sonic network, enabling secure, low-cost, and cross-chain DeFi swaps with optimized rates and broad protocol access directly through its wallet and developer tools.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator 1inch has integrated the high-speed Sonic network developed by Sonic Labs. This integration enables users to execute swaps with competitive rates on Sonic and facilitates cross-chain trading between Sonic and other compatible EVM networks.

Starting immediately, the Sonic network is fully supported within the 1inch Wallet and can be monitored via Portfolio, allowing users to conveniently manage, exchange, and track their assets. Additionally, Sonic’s liquidity is now included in Pathfinder, 1inch’s advanced routing algorithm, ensuring users receive optimal rates whether trading through the 1inch platform or utilizing the API available in the Developer Portal.

All transactions conducted on the Sonic network are secured by 1inch’s integrated MEV protection measures, which are designed to deliver fast, equitable, and secure trade execution. The addition of Sonic to the 1inch ecosystem offers advantages across a broad user base. Traders may benefit from improved execution speeds and more competitive pricing.

Developers can leverage access to Sonic via the 1inch Developer Portal, which includes APIs for functions such as swapping, balance tracking, spot pricing, and transaction history. For those new to DeFi, the low transaction costs provide an accessible point of entry. Meanwhile, existing 1inch Wallet users can access the Sonic network immediately without additional configuration, with network switching available through a simple interface.

New Integration Unlocks Industry-Leading Swap Rates, Enhanced Security, And Seamless Trading For Users

“With this integration, users receive our gasless, industry-leading swap rates on Sonic and can securely trade to and from the chain—no bridges required,” said Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch, in a written statement. “This is another step toward our mission of unifying the DeFi ecosystem, while also reinforcing why we remain the number one DEX aggregator,” he added.

“1inch integrating with Sonic is a powerful validation of what we’re building—a lightning-fast, builder-friendly chain designed to make DeFi simple and scalable,” said Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, in a written statement. “By combining Sonic’s performance with 1inch’s world-class aggregation, we’re unlocking a seamless experience for users and empowering developers with deeper liquidity and better tools. It’s another step toward a more unified, accessible financial future,” he added.

The 1inch integration on the Sonic network provides immediate access to a diverse range of decentralized protocols. These include liquidity sources such as wS, Beets, Beets V3, and WAGMI, as well as staking and trading platforms like stS and Shadow Exchange. Stable asset swaps and advanced routing functionalities are supported through Curve Stable NG, Solidly V3, and Uniswap V3. Additional options include WOOFi V2, SwapX V2, Equalizer V2, and both V2 and V3 versions of SpookySwap, enhancing the overall trading experience within the Sonic ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson