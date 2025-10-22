1inch Integrates Flowdesk As Resolver For EURCV And USDCV Stablecoin Deployment

In Brief 1inch has partnered with Flowdesk to provide liquidity for Societe Generale’s MiCA-compliant EURCV and USDCV stablecoins, bridging traditional finance with decentralized finance.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch announced the integration of digital asset trading and technology company Flowdesk to facilitate liquidity routing for Euro- and USD-denominated stablecoins, EURCV and USDCV, issued by SG-FORGE, into the decentralized finance ecosystem. This integration enables 1inch to provide access to liquidity for EURCV and USDCV, which are MiCA-compliant stablecoins issued by a subsidiary of a major European bank.

The period referred to as the “stablecoin summer” of 2025 has concluded, yet the sector continues to experience steady growth moving into autumn. Stablecoins have become one of the most dynamic and innovative segments of the cryptocurrency market, with increasing adoption across retail, institutional, and regulatory domains. In the previous year, the total transaction volume of stablecoins exceeded the combined payment volumes processed by Visa and Mastercard.

Liquidity for EURCV and USDCV is being supplied by Flowdesk, a liquidity provider registered with France’s financial markets authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. As a member of the 1inch resolvers network, Flowdesk manages order execution and liquidity provision for EURCV and USDCV, offering institutional-grade solutions across the digital asset landscape.

Issued under the MiCA regulatory framework, EURCV and USDCV comply with European digital asset standards. Both stablecoins are supported by Societe Generale-FORGE, the digital asset division of a leading European financial institution, and are available on Ethereum and Solana networks, offering users cross-chain accessibility.

This collaboration marks a further step in bridging decentralized finance with traditional financial infrastructure, positioning EURCV and USDCV as instruments that connect regulated banking frameworks with the evolving DeFi environment.

1inch Enhances Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Access

According to 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz, the inclusion of EURCV and USDCV represents an important advancement in connecting traditional finance with decentralized finance. He stated that by enabling access to Euro- and USD-denominated stablecoins compliant with MiCA through their issuer, the 1inch Swap platform strengthens both its functionality and its capacity for risk management while introducing stable, institution-oriented digital assets.

Flowdesk CEO Guilhem Chaumont commented that the increasing use of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on blockchain networks reflects a broader industry trend. He explained that Flowdesk’s technological infrastructure is designed to meet this demand by ensuring efficient liquidity across decentralized and centralized trading environments, supporting institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

With continued expansion in the stablecoin market, 1inch maintains its position as a key participant in advancing the accessibility and efficiency of digital finance.

1inch Strengthens Its Role As A Bridge Between DeFi And Traditional Finance

1inch identifies optimal exchange rates for cryptocurrency transactions by aggregating liquidity from multiple decentralized exchanges. The platform enables token swaps at the most efficient prices by distributing trades across several venues, minimizing costs and slippage in a manner comparable to how travel aggregators compare flight fares across airlines.

The company recently introduced a rebranding initiative that includes a refreshed visual identity, revised communication strategy, and a new domain, 1inch.com. This update reflects the platform’s development into a core component of decentralized finance infrastructure, underscoring its function in linking DeFi protocols with traditional financial systems.

