1inch Rebrands To Reflect Expanded Mission Connecting DeFi And Global Finance

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief 1inch has rebranded with a new identity, enhanced security, and streamlined features to unify DeFi and support broader adoption across retail and institutional users.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform 1inch has announced a rebrand, introducing a new visual identity, updated messaging, and a new web address, 1inch.com, at Token2049 in Singapore. The update highlights the platform’s evolution as a key DeFi infrastructure provider, emphasizing its role in connecting decentralized finance with traditional financial systems.

This rebrand represents a continuation of 1inch’s efforts to make DeFi more accessible and ready for wider adoption. Through features such as DEX aggregation, intent-based swaps, and cross-chain functionality, the platform has consistently aimed to enhance user experience. The redesign introduces a simplified interface, clearer navigation, and streamlined products, offering a more intuitive entry point for both retail and institutional users.

The expansion of 1inch’s software-as-a-service model has enabled its non-custodial technology to be integrated widely across the industry, with major platforms such as Binance, Coinbase, Ledger, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet utilizing 1inch solutions for token swaps. The rebrand communicates a unified message of progress and innovation, reflecting the platform’s commitment to serving both individual users and business partners with a focus on performance, reliability, and trust.

1inch’s updated visual identity emphasizes clarity, refinement, and maturity, reflecting a platform that operates smoothly, leverages sophisticated underlying technology, and has grown into a leading project within decentralized finance. The brand conveys authority through its established role in DeFi infrastructure, integration, risk management, and collaboration with large institutions, without relying on overt promotion.

The platform retains its iconic name, inspired by Bruce Lee’s 1-inch punch, symbolizing precision, efficiency, and coordinated impact—principles that guided 1inch’s early development by connecting multiple liquidity sources to deliver optimal swap rates. As the decentralized finance ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, 1inch has embraced a larger role, acting as a unifying force within an increasingly complex and fragmented space.

1inch Strengthens Infrastructure To Lead The Future Of Decentralized Finance

1inch aims to advance decentralized finance by creating a more unified and efficient ecosystem. The platform addresses the fragmentation within DeFi by providing cross-chain solutions that allow different protocols, chains, and tools to work together seamlessly. While maintaining the principles of self-custody, 1inch emphasizes the value of connectivity, enabling assets, tools, and opportunities to operate within a cohesive and interoperable environment.

The company is also enhancing its security and trust framework through ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, demonstrating a commitment to rigorous information security and risk management standards suitable for institutional use.

Additionally, 1inch focuses on delivering a refined user experience through optimized performance, secure operations, and reliable infrastructure that supports both retail and business users. The rebrand signifies more than a visual update; it represents a strategic evolution with a mature identity, enhanced security, and a vision for expanded collaboration, positioning 1inch to play a leading role in the future development of DeFi.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

