0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With 11K TPS, Establishing Foundation For Decentralized AI

In Brief 0G Labs has launched its mainnet, Aristotle, designed to power decentralized AI, with the support of over 100 partners, high scalability, and token rewards for contributors.

0G Labs, the organization behind the decentralized Layer 1 blockchain network 0G, announced the launch of its mainnet, Aristotle, as part of an effort to establish AI as a public good.

According to the announcement, from the outset, the 0G ecosystem has integrated more than one hundred partners across areas such as cloud technology, custody services, wallets, decentralized finance (DeFi), and infrastructure, collectively creating the groundwork for AI without restrictions.

The 0G mainnet has been activated with the ability to process 11,000 transactions per second, supported by RPC infrastructure providers including QuickNode, ThirdWeb, and Ankr.

A major step for 0G, and a giant leap for DeAI.



The 0G mainnet, dubbed Aristotle, is live. What was once a vision is no longer a pipedream. It’s real and tangible.



TradFi is so yesterday, DeAI is now. pic.twitter.com/UWAYG51pl4 — 0G Labs (Ø,G) – AI L1 (@0G_labs) September 22, 2025

0G is a leading AI-focused Layer 1 blockchain designed to be modular and infinitely scalable, with the primary goal of supporting the future of decentralized AI. It offers the comprehensive infrastructure needed to build, operate, and scale AI-native applications on the blockchain, which includes fast data availability, decentralized storage, and a permissionless compute network. In contrast to traditional Layer 1 networks, 0G is specifically built for AI, with an architecture optimized for high-throughput data processing, real-time inference, and open access to verifiable AI models. This makes it possible to develop applications that were previously not feasible. Whether it’s training autonomous agents, deploying intelligent non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or creating high-performance games, 0G serves as the foundational platform where these innovations can take place.

0G is the first blockchain designed specifically to support intelligent, decentralized applications at scale. Known as the Artificial Intelligence Layer (AIL), it provides the modular infrastructure essential for practical decentralized AI, including fast data availability, decentralized storage, and verifiable computation. Its architecture separates data publishing, storage, and computation into distinct layers, each designed for the speed, scale, and transparency needed to support AI workloads. This structure allows developers to train, deploy, and run AI models directly on the blockchain, ensuring full ownership and eliminating dependence on centralized systems.

0G Foundation Announces Token Airdrop And TGE In Conjunction With Mainnet Launch

Alongside the mainnet launch, the 0G Foundation, which oversees the network’s development, revealed the specifics of the 0G token airdrop, aimed at rewarding contributors and long-term supporters of the project. The token generation event (TGE) rewards will be distributed based on involvement in several community activities, such as participation in the Discord community, social media and quest-based contributions, as well as for holders of the One Gravity NFT, among others. The TGE and OG token listings on major exchanges are set to occur within this week.

