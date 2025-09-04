en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 04, 2025

AIverse Unveils iNFT Marketplace On 0G, Granting Exclusive Early Access To One Gravity Holders

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 04, 2025 at 4:42 am Updated: September 04, 2025 at 4:42 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 04, 2025 at 4:42 am

In Brief

AIverse has launched its iNFT testnet on the 0G blockchain, granting early access to One Gravity NFT holders, with fully tradable testnet iNFTs that showcase the integration of AI and Web3 technologies.

AIverse Unveils iNFT Marketplace On 0G, Granting Exclusive Early Access To One Gravity Holders

Marketplace for agent non-fungible tokens (iNFTs), AIverse announced the launch of its testnet, with early access available exclusively to holders of One Gravity non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Marketed as “The OpenSea for iNFTs,” the platform allows tokenized AI intelligence to be created, traded, and collected.

Built on the Layer 1 blockchain 0G, AIverse serves as a leading platform for trading iNFTs that support the emerging AI agent economy. After extensive development and testing, the platform is scheduled to go live on September 4th, offering One Gravity NFT holders the first opportunity to explore its features.

One Gravity, the initial NFT collection for 0G’s DeAI ecosystem, provides its 1,888 holders with exclusive benefits, including early access to AIverse. These NFTs function as access credentials, allowing holders to mint one of the first iNFTs on 0G. The initial minting will occur on the 0G Galileo testnet, with participants potentially eligible for future rewards. Additionally, the first iNFT created on AIverse will be exchangeable for a mainnet version following 0G’s Layer 1 deployment.

“We’re delighted to welcome One Gravity holders to AIverse, enabling them to experience the marketplace that will define the future of iNFTs,” said 0G Labs CEO Michael Heinrich in a written statement. “AIverse is going to power 0G’s agent economy, and it’s only right that the One Gravity community is first in line to onboard, mint an exclusive iNFT, and reap the rewards that come from being early,” he added.

Snapshot Identifies One Gravity Holders For Early AIverse Access As Testnet iNFTs Become Fully Tradable

A snapshot taken on September 1st will identify the 1,888 One Gravity holders eligible for early access to AIverse. Upon entering the AIverse marketplace, these holders will be required to create an account before minting their first iNFT. All iNFTs on the testnet are fully tradable using tokens that hold no financial value, allowing users to explore the marketplace’s features and prepare for potential future rewards and ecosystem incentives.

Introduced in March, the One Gravity collection highlights the practical applications and flexibility of iNFTs, which are expected to play a significant role in 0G’s development. As some of the first assets to be deployed on 0G’s Galileo testnet and upcoming mainnet, they provide a clear example of how AI and web3 technologies can be combined to expand opportunities for on-chain users.

0G is the first decentralized AI protocol (AIP) and operates as a modular, infinitely scalable layer 1 blockchain, enabling decentralized AI applications to contribute to a more accessible and democratized future of intelligence. Designed to support AI execution at scale, 0G integrates decentralized storage, computing power, and data availability (DA) to facilitate the next generation of AI-native applications. By providing high-performance infrastructure, verifiable AI processing, and a permissionless agent ecosystem, 0G aims to establish the foundation for an open and resilient AI-driven economy.

The company recently announced a partnership with the tokenization protocol Midas to enhance on-chain financial infrastructure using a modular approach. The collaboration integrates Midas’ tokenization capabilities with 0G’s decentralized AI computing, aiming to enable the creation of solutions that leverage real-world assets more efficiently and at scale.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

HEALE Network Hosts Conversation With Industry Leaders, Highlighting Use Cases And Innovations In Decentralized Analytics And Prediction Platforms

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

The world’s First DePIN Grand Event Concluded Successfully — DePIN Expo 2025 Leads The New Wave Of Decentralized Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

Atleta Unveils Sports-Focused Blockchain Stack To Tokenize Assets And Modernize The Industry

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

H1 2025 Report: Paybis’ 82% B2B Share And Maturing Retail Behavior

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

HEALE Network Hosts Conversation With Industry Leaders, Highlighting Use Cases And Innovations In Decentralized Analytics And Prediction Platforms

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

The world’s First DePIN Grand Event Concluded Successfully — DePIN Expo 2025 Leads The New Wave Of Decentralized Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

Atleta Unveils Sports-Focused Blockchain Stack To Tokenize Assets And Modernize The Industry

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

H1 2025 Report: Paybis’ 82% B2B Share And Maturing Retail Behavior

by Alisa Davidson
September 04, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
HEALE Network Hosts Conversation With Industry Leaders, Highlighting Use Cases And Innovations In Decentralized Analytics And Prediction Platforms
Lifestyle News Report Technology
HEALE Network Hosts Conversation With Industry Leaders, Highlighting Use Cases And Innovations In Decentralized Analytics And Prediction Platforms
by Alisa Davidson
September 4, 2025
The world’s First DePIN Grand Event Concluded Successfully — DePIN Expo 2025 Leads The New Wave Of Decentralized Infrastructure
Lifestyle News Report Technology
The world’s First DePIN Grand Event Concluded Successfully — DePIN Expo 2025 Leads The New Wave Of Decentralized Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
September 4, 2025
Atleta Unveils Sports-Focused Blockchain Stack To Tokenize Assets And Modernize The Industry
News Report Technology
Atleta Unveils Sports-Focused Blockchain Stack To Tokenize Assets And Modernize The Industry
by Alisa Davidson
September 4, 2025
H1 2025 Report: Paybis’ 82% B2B Share And Maturing Retail Behavior
Business News Report Technology
H1 2025 Report: Paybis’ 82% B2B Share And Maturing Retail Behavior
by Alisa Davidson
September 4, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.