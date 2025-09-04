AIverse Unveils iNFT Marketplace On 0G, Granting Exclusive Early Access To One Gravity Holders

In Brief AIverse has launched its iNFT testnet on the 0G blockchain, granting early access to One Gravity NFT holders, with fully tradable testnet iNFTs that showcase the integration of AI and Web3 technologies.

Marketplace for agent non-fungible tokens (iNFTs), AIverse announced the launch of its testnet, with early access available exclusively to holders of One Gravity non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Marketed as “The OpenSea for iNFTs,” the platform allows tokenized AI intelligence to be created, traded, and collected.

Built on the Layer 1 blockchain 0G, AIverse serves as a leading platform for trading iNFTs that support the emerging AI agent economy. After extensive development and testing, the platform is scheduled to go live on September 4th, offering One Gravity NFT holders the first opportunity to explore its features.

One Gravity, the initial NFT collection for 0G’s DeAI ecosystem, provides its 1,888 holders with exclusive benefits, including early access to AIverse. These NFTs function as access credentials, allowing holders to mint one of the first iNFTs on 0G. The initial minting will occur on the 0G Galileo testnet, with participants potentially eligible for future rewards. Additionally, the first iNFT created on AIverse will be exchangeable for a mainnet version following 0G’s Layer 1 deployment.

“We’re delighted to welcome One Gravity holders to AIverse, enabling them to experience the marketplace that will define the future of iNFTs,” said 0G Labs CEO Michael Heinrich in a written statement. “AIverse is going to power 0G’s agent economy, and it’s only right that the One Gravity community is first in line to onboard, mint an exclusive iNFT, and reap the rewards that come from being early,” he added.

Snapshot Identifies One Gravity Holders For Early AIverse Access As Testnet iNFTs Become Fully Tradable

A snapshot taken on September 1st will identify the 1,888 One Gravity holders eligible for early access to AIverse. Upon entering the AIverse marketplace, these holders will be required to create an account before minting their first iNFT. All iNFTs on the testnet are fully tradable using tokens that hold no financial value, allowing users to explore the marketplace’s features and prepare for potential future rewards and ecosystem incentives.

Introduced in March, the One Gravity collection highlights the practical applications and flexibility of iNFTs, which are expected to play a significant role in 0G’s development. As some of the first assets to be deployed on 0G’s Galileo testnet and upcoming mainnet, they provide a clear example of how AI and web3 technologies can be combined to expand opportunities for on-chain users.

0G is the first decentralized AI protocol (AIP) and operates as a modular, infinitely scalable layer 1 blockchain, enabling decentralized AI applications to contribute to a more accessible and democratized future of intelligence. Designed to support AI execution at scale, 0G integrates decentralized storage, computing power, and data availability (DA) to facilitate the next generation of AI-native applications. By providing high-performance infrastructure, verifiable AI processing, and a permissionless agent ecosystem, 0G aims to establish the foundation for an open and resilient AI-driven economy.

The company recently announced a partnership with the tokenization protocol Midas to enhance on-chain financial infrastructure using a modular approach. The collaboration integrates Midas’ tokenization capabilities with 0G’s decentralized AI computing, aiming to enable the creation of solutions that leverage real-world assets more efficiently and at scale.

