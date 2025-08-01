0G Labs Confirmed As Participant At DePIN Expo 2025

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 has confirmed strategic participation from 0G Labs to showcase the convergence of decentralized infrastructure and AI technologies, promoting global adoption and innovation across DePIN and Web3 ecosystems.

DePIN Expo 2025, a professional exhibition centered on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), has announced the strategic backing of 0G Labs, a prominent global project in the AI Layer 1 blockchain space. As a developer of decentralized AI infrastructure, 0G Labs will present its Decentralized AI Operating System (DeAIOS) at the event, illustrating how AI technologies intersect with DePIN architecture across computing, storage, and data availability layers. The partnership is intended to promote the broader international adoption of DePIN solutions.

0G Labs operates the largest AI-focused Layer 1 blockchain network and is developing DeAIOS, which is designed to support decentralized training, storage, and computation for AI models on-chain. Tailored for efficient, low-cost AI tasks, the infrastructure supports data availability at a rate of 50 GB/s. Its testnet has recorded more than 339 million transactions, over 6 million active accounts, and upwards of 8,000 validators, reaching transaction speeds of up to 2,500 TPS. More than 85,000 nodes have been purchased by approximately 8,500 operators, indicating significant decentralization.

Through this partnership, 0G Labs’ AI infrastructure will be closely integrated into the DePIN Expo agenda, with a focus on exploring technological convergence in AI and DePIN, edge computing, and distributed networks for advanced applications. The collaboration also supports efforts to enhance Hong Kong’s status as a global center for Web3 and AI innovation, contributing to the development of a flagship event akin to a “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 will take place on August 27–28 at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The event is organized by CGV and DeMall, with Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News serving as executive hosts, and Cyberport participating as a co-host. Centered around the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the conference aims to bring together leading DePIN initiatives, public blockchain networks, investment firms, hardware companies, and regulatory representatives.

The format is designed to offer a comprehensive industry experience that includes ecosystem showcases, hardware interaction, infrastructure deployment, cross-sector collaboration, and urban integration, with the broader objective of advancing DePIN from theoretical exploration to practical, scalable adoption.

In recent updates, DePIN Expo 2025 confirmed the participation of OORT, a prominent decentralized AI data infrastructure platform, along with Alaya AI, another key player focused on decentralized AI data infrastructure. Both projects are expected to contribute to the event’s focus on the convergence of DePIN and AI technologies.

