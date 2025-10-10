Zoomex Ignites TOKEN2049: Mainstage Talk With F1 Driver And Side Event Defines ‘Trading As Payment’ Trend

In Brief Zoomex highlighted its global presence and new trading approach at TOKEN2049 Singapore through a main stage discussion with F1 driver Oliver Bearman, the “Zoomex Night” side event, and more.

Cryptocurrency exchange Zoomex stood out at this year’s TOKEN2049 Singapore Summit by participating in a main stage fireside chat with Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman, titled “Zoomex & F1 Driver on Ethereum and Stablecoins,” and by hosting the official Featured Side Event, “Zoomex Night.” The event drew industry leaders, institutional investors, and media representatives from across the globe, highlighting Zoomex’s approach and insights into the future of trading experiences. This dual presence represents a significant milestone for Zoomex on the international cryptocurrency stage and highlights its commitment to a product philosophy focused on speed, precision, and ease of use.

During the TOKEN2049 main stage discussion, Zoomex CEO Jerry and Haas F1 driver Oliver Bearman examined parallels across industries, drawing connections between the high speeds of motorsport and the performance-driven logic of blockchain, and highlighting a common emphasis on speed, precision, and innovation.

“On the track, decisions can happen in milliseconds; in the crypto market, traders also need to stay calm and maintain judgment amid volatility,” said Oliver Bearman during the discussion.

“Speed is not only about performance, but also trust. Zoomex hopes to return the trading experience to simplicity, intuitiveness, and reliability through Simplicity × Ease of Use × Speed,” highlighted Jerry X, Co-Founder of Zoomex.

He noted that Bitcoin is increasingly becoming a digital-era store of value, while Ethereum’s continuous improvements and the growing adoption of stablecoins are expected to collectively shape the next stage of financial innovation.

Side Event Spotlight: ‘Zoomex Night’ Highlights ‘Trading As Payment’ And Generates Industry Excitement

As the official Featured Side Event of TOKEN2049, Zoomex hosted “Zoomex Night” on October 1st under the theme “Tap the Future Night,” combining trading and speed in an engaging experience. The event drew hundreds of attendees, including representatives from exchanges, partners, KOLs, and blockchain media, creating a dynamic environment and becoming one of the most talked-about social gatherings during TOKEN2049.

During the event, UR Product Lead Ng Yingzhong discussed the latest strategies for integrating payments with the crypto ecosystem, highlighting that stablecoins are emerging as a key bridge between trading and the real economy.

At the roundtable titled “Stablecoins in Action: How Exchanges Are Connecting Trading and Everyday Payments,” Jerry X stated: “‘Trading as Payment’ is reshaping the definition of exchanges.” He added, “In the future, trading will become the core interface connecting the real economy and digital assets.”

Zoomex Appoints Emiliano Martínez As Global Brand Ambassador To Strengthen International Presence

Zoomex has announced internationally recognized goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as the platform’s global brand ambassador and shared a special video greeting with attendees. Drawing inspiration from F1 racing and the global football stage, Zoomex leverages the speed and precision of sports to reflect its brand ethos, strengthening its international presence and influence through cross-industry collaborations.

Since its establishment in 2021, Zoomex has maintained its core principles of Simplicity × Ease of Use × Speed, continuously enhancing its matching engine and user interaction experience, and serving over 3 million users globally. The company remains dedicated to making trading more intuitive, efficient, and reliable, both in its product technology and brand messaging.

From discussions on the main stage to engagement at the Featured Side Event, Zoomex demonstrates the potential of next-generation trading platforms through technology and speed. In an era where globalization and compliance intersect, Zoomex aims to maintain a user-centric approach, expand trading possibilities, and create connections between digital assets and the real economy.

