zkLink To Host ‘Abstraction, AI & ZK Night’ Meetup During Devcon 2024, Welcoming Blockchain And AI Enthusiasts

In Brief zkLink announced the “Abstraction, AI & ZK Night” meetup, inviting participants to to dive into the future blockchain scalability of ZK, AI and Abstraction, while fostering connections within the Ethereum community.

Developer of zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain solutions, zkLink, announced an upcoming meetup, “Abstraction, AI & ZK Night,” which will take place during the Devcon Ethereum conference. Scheduled for November 11th at 3 PM, the in-person gathering will be held at BrewDog Ploenchit in Bangkok.

As part of the respected L3 Summit series, this event aims to attract over 600 attendees and serve as a key networking opportunity for blockchain and AI enthusiasts. Participants will dive into the future blockchain scalability of zero-knowledge (ZK) technologies, AI and Abstraction, while fostering connections within the Ethereum community.

After the panel discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to network over complimentary drinks and snacks, fostering engaging conversations with industry leaders and fellow enthusiasts. The meetup aims to create an energetic atmosphere that encourages meaningful connections and in-depth discussions on the latest technological trends in the cryptocurrency space.

Attendance is open to all approved guests, and RSVPs are required.

As blockchain ecosystems move closer to mainstream adoption, zkLink’s event serves as a premier gathering spot for developers, founders, and enthusiasts focused on abstraction, AI, and zero-knowledge technologies. It is expected to provide a valuable platform for sharing insights among developers, technology founders, and thought leaders, all while advancing the conversation around Ethereum’s scalability, security, and interoperability. This meeting will be a significant assembly of some of the brightest minds in the industry, united under the Ethereum community.

The L3 Summit is a zkLink-initiated in-person event series that educates, amplifies, and shares research about the current status of Layer 3 development. The L3 Summit brings together leading Ethereum scaling solutions and infrastructure protocols, including zkSync, Starknet, Scroll, Linea, Polygon zkEVM, Manta, Mantle, Celestia, EigenLayer, and others, to explore advancements in Layer 3 innovation and address challenges related to Ethereum’s scalability and liquidity fragmentation.

What Is zkLink?

It is recognized as the first and only zkEVM Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup specifically designed for high-performance ZK applications utilizing ZK proofs. zkLink allows developers to effortlessly create and route decentralized applications (dApps) to various zkRollup Layer 2 ecosystems within minutes, benefiting from Ethereum’s security while addressing the liquidity fragmentation issue prevalent in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Recently, zkLink launched its native token, ZKL, which grants users access to the rollup infrastructure services provided by zkLink. The ZKL token is presently available for trading on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

