ZetaChain Restarts Network After ‘Consensus Failure’ Causes Outage

In Brief ZetaChain is now generating blocks, with network transactions processing as expected after a six-hour outage.

Layer 1 blockchain, ZetaChain announced that it has resumed activity and is now successfully generating blocks, with transactions on the network processing as expected following a six-hour outage.

Currently, the team keeps actively monitoring any residual issues and reviewing pending cross-chain transactions. The explorer and indexer tools are anticipated to be back online shortly, and new ZetaChain transactions are expected to process as usual.

Meanwhile, cross-chain transactions are experiencing delays. The ZetaChain team also monitors this while transactions are gradually catching back up. The project has assured that all transactions will eventually be completed.

According to the announcement, the network halt was due to a consensus failure linked to a new update implemented on a small subset of validators. To restore network functionality, ZetaChain has reverted the validators it manages to V20.0.5 of the node software and requested that the community do the same. A majority of the community has complied, with approximately 60% now running the correct version of the software.

A few validators who encountered issues participating in the vote after attempting to operate on the consensus-breaking V20.0.6 are currently resynchronizing from snapshots. Once these validators are fully synced, the network is anticipated to resume full functionality.

How Does ZetaChain Operate?

ZetaChain functions as a foundational layer for the decentralized internet, providing a platform aimed at promoting global accessibility, simplicity, and functionality across diverse blockchain networks. Through its Omnichain Smart Contracts, developed on the Universal EVM, ZetaChain enables seamless integration and interoperability across multiple blockchains within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

ZetaChain’s ability to connect with a variety of blockchains—including Ethereum, Cosmos, Bitcoin, and others—supports unified liquidity, cohesive user experiences, and streamlined data management, all accessible through a single platform.

