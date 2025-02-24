XT.COM Partners With Rolling Stone China For Hong Kong VIP Night, Driving Global Vision With #BeyondTrade

In Brief XT.COM has partnered with Rolling Stone China to host the Hong Kong VIP Night, marking the highlight of the first day of the Consensus conference.

Cryptocurrency exchange XT.COM announced its collaboration with Rolling Stone China, a prominent brand in the music and pop culture industry, to host the Hong Kong VIP Night, which marked the highlight of the first day of Consensus Hong Kong 2025.

Consensus Hong Kong 2025, which opened on February 18th, attracted widespread attention from the global blockchain and cryptocurrency community. The VIP Night, co-hosted by XT.COM and Rolling Stone China, became a key focus of the conference’s opening day, bringing together leaders, investors, and innovators from technology, finance, culture, and other sectors. The event allowed guests to explore the latest trends in digital assets, understand the integration of diverse communities, and gain a deeper insight into XT.COM’s “#BeyondTrade” vision.

The event offered a mix of technological insights and cultural energy. Rolling Stone China’s musical and cultural background added a unique touch, while XT.COM used the event to demonstrate its core values of innovation, inclusion, and global connectivity, reinforcing its vision of going beyond traditional cryptocurrency trading.

A highlight of the evening was a performance by Chinese rap icon MC Jin (Ouyang Jing). As a rap culture pioneer, MC Jin’s performance, along with audience interaction, creatively showcased the potential of merging music and technology. Additionally, Japanese artist SHUZO delivered a vibrant performance, further emphasizing the international scope and multicultural appeal of the event. The performances infused the event with youthful energy and aligned with XT.COM’s “#BeyondTrade” message.

XT.COM’s annual theme “#BeyondTrade” reflects its broader vision to move beyond digital asset trading. The platform aims not only to offer trading services but also to foster strategic partnerships, encourage user-driven community development, and dismantle industry barriers. The collaboration with Rolling Stone China exemplifies this vision. The event brought together thought leaders from finance, technology, art, entertainment, and more, creating a unique cross-industry experience.

Throughout the event, XT.COM showcased not just the intersection of blockchain and music, but the full range of its platform’s capabilities through interactive experiences. Attendees were able to explore XT.COM’s innovative products and services while learning how the platform empowers users and partners through community engagement, education, and inclusivity.

XT.COM’s Strong Presence At Consensus Hong Kong

As one of the world’s leading blockchain and digital finance events, Consensus Hong Kong 2025 offered an ideal platform for XT.COM to demonstrate its forward-thinking approach. By hosting this high-profile event on the first day of the conference, XT.COM amplified its brand presence while injecting cultural and artistic energy into a conference traditionally centered on business discussions.

Guests from around the world witnessed how digital asset platforms can integrate technological innovation with cultural heritage through cross-industry partnerships. Industry leaders and influencers gained a deeper understanding of XT.COM’s cutting-edge vision, including its user-centric tools and services, as well as its expansive “#BeyondTrade” vision across various sectors.

As XT.COM’s global influence continues to grow, its partnership with Rolling Stone China further cements its commitment to establishing a solid worldwide presence. By choosing Hong Kong as the venue—where global finance and culture converge—XT.COM aimed to foster deep interactions with diverse communities, create new opportunities, and build lasting connections. Through this collaboration, XT.COM showcased its innovation in cross-industry cooperation and its dedication to making digital financial solutions more accessible while promoting a more inclusive cryptocurrency ecosystem. The event is a testament to XT.COM’s goal of engaging cryptocurrency enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, creators, and leaders to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets.

Following the successful completion of the Rolling Stone China – Hong Kong VIP Night, XT.COM is set to continue its progress by focusing on platform optimization and expansion. The company aims to explore new features, technologies, and cooperative opportunities, all while striving to redefine how individuals and businesses interact with digital assets. Whether through launching new trading pairs, enhancing user education, or supporting charitable initiatives, XT.COM is committed to its core principle of “#BeyondTrade,” which emphasizes creating lasting value and fostering meaningful connections.

On a global scale, XT.COM will continue to engage with diverse communities, firmly believing in the high potential of cryptocurrencies across various industries and cultural contexts. The next phase of the platform’s strategy involves strengthening collaborations with key stakeholders, introducing innovative products and services, and promoting deeper discussions on how digital finance can contribute to positive societal change.

