Xphere Hosts Skyline PoW Mixer In Seoul, Unveils XP1 Home Miner With Bitmain, And Forms Strategic Partnership With Nansen

In Brief Xphere hosted the Skyline PoW Mixer in Seoul, unveiled the XP1 home miner with Bitmain, and announced a strategic partnership with Nansen to advance PoW blockchain adoption and governance.

Dual-chain mainnet Xphere announced that it successfully hosted the blockchain event “Skyline PoW Mixer” on September 23rd at Hotel Cappuccino in Gangnam, Seoul.

Held as an official side event of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025, the gathering brought together blockchain industry leaders, investors, and developers to explore the growth potential and technological direction of Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain ecosystems.

A key highlight of the event was the first public presentation of the XP1 home miner, developed in collaboration with Bitmain. The XP1 is a blockchain mining device designed to be lightweight and energy-efficient, allowing broader participation in mining. The device features a user-friendly interface suitable for beginners, a compact form factor, and quiet operation, attracting considerable attention from attendees due to its potential to lower barriers to entry for mining.

“XP1 is a milestone for the mass adoption of PoW, realizing a structure where anyone can contribute to the security of the blockchain network,” said Xphere in a written statement.

Xphere Strengthens Web3 Security And Governance Through Strategic Partnerships And The XP1 Launch

At the event, Xphere announced a strategic partnership with on-chain data analytics firm Nansen. The collaboration aims to enhance transparency and governance within PoW-based networks while supporting the development of a data-driven, open Web3 ecosystem.

The event’s Gold Sponsors included Bitmain, the world’s largest mining hardware manufacturer, and Psy Protocol, a developer of next-generation blockchain architectures. Silver Sponsors featured Nansen, global Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr, and Korea’s hardware wallet brand D’Cent. Bronze Sponsors included the open-source hardware wallet company OneKey, the global PoW consortium PoW Alliance, and Web3 venture infrastructure firm Niza Labs.

Xphere has recently expanded its blockchain security infrastructure partnerships across multiple areas, including home mining collaboration with Bitmain, RPC and validator partnerships with Ankr, and co-branded hardware wallets with OneKey. These initiatives are intended to establish standards for a fully decentralized security ecosystem.

“The unveiling of XP1 is not merely a product launch but a milestone for the democratization of participation in blockchain security governance,” said Kritesh Tripathi, Co-Founder of Xphere, in a written statement. “Going forward, together with global partners such as Bitmain, Nansen, Ankr, and OneKey, we will continue to build a Web3 environment where anyone can safely contribute to blockchain security,” he added.

Xphere aims to drive the widespread adoption of Web3 by leveraging data-driven ecosystem management and expanding its network of global partnerships.

