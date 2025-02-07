XMTP Testnet Goes Live, Bringing Secure Messaging To Users Worldwide

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief XMTP has launched its testnet, serving as the foundation for the global decentralized messaging network designed to ensure secure, private, and censorship-resistant messaging for users worldwide.

Open communication network Extensible Message Transport Protocol (XMTP) announced the launch of its testnet, with early providers including industry leaders such as Coinbase Wallet, Circle, ENS, a16z Crypto, Alchemy, Faction, Mask, and Ephemera.

The XMTP testnet serves as the foundation for a global decentralized messaging network aimed at ensuring secure, private, and censorship-resistant messaging for users worldwide.

XMTP is designed to provide developers with a stable yet flexible platform to cater to various secure messaging needs. Unlike traditional messaging platforms, XMTP’s decentralized infrastructure operates independently of any single operator or organization, meaning no central authority can alter the rules, revoke access, or shut down the service users rely on.

Built on the IETF-standard Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol, XMTP’s fully audited implementation guarantees perfect forward secrecy and post-compromise security, keeping past messages private and safeguarding future conversations even in the event of a key compromise.

Because XMTP is based on decentralized and open standards, users can access their messages from any application that supports XMTP, eliminating the risk of being locked into a single messaging platform. XMTP supports a wide range of identities, from naming systems (ENS, Base, Lens) to social platforms (Nostr, Bluesky, Farcaster, Lens) and even smart accounts (Safe, ERC-4337 wallets). To date, over 2 million verified identities have enabled XMTP messaging.

Additionally, users maintain full control over who can contact them across the XMTP network. The platform automatically integrates spam protection that works throughout the entire network, ensuring that every user has control over their messaging interactions.

How XMTP Testnet Functions?

Messages are transmitted in milliseconds through an off-chain broadcast network, with critical state consensus maintained using Arbitrum Orbit on Base. XMTP utilizes USDC as the currency for the entire network. Ultra-low fees paid by applications in USDC are automatically distributed to node operators, ensuring a stable and dependable economic foundation for all participants.

With the testnet now live, there are numerous opportunities for people worldwide to contribute to the development, shape the future, and benefit from decentralized communication. Developers can leverage XMTP’s highly secure and censorship-resistant network to create applications that provide users with secure, private, and verifiable messaging globally.

To expand the diversity of the XMTP network, individuals can apply to operate a node within the network. For more information on qualification criteria, refer to XIP-54: XMTP network node operator qualification criteria.

XMTP is an open communication network designed to provide secure, scalable, and decentralized messaging solutions. By promoting privacy and interoperability, XMTP is working to establish the foundational messaging layer for the Internet, enabling users to communicate securely and freely in the evolving decentralized ecosystem.

As of January 2025, 2.2 million verified identities have activated XMTP messaging through platforms such as Coinbase Wallet, Family Wallet, Lens, ENS, and Unstoppable Domains. Additionally, thousands of developers are creating diverse applications and tools built on the XMTP protocol.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson