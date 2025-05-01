World Debuts In US Introducing Its Human-Centered Digital Identity Network To Global AI Hub

In Brief World announced its expansion into the United States, allowing users to verify their World ID in six major cities: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco.

Project centered on creating a human-first digital identity and financial network, World announced its expansion to the United States. People in the US can now verify their World ID in six major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco. Once verified, users gain full access to the World App experience and are eligible to claim a WLD token airdrop.

The identity verification is carried out using advanced iris-scanning devices called Orbs, powered by NVIDIA technology. These Orbs will be available in dedicated World Spaces and at select partner locations, such as Razer stores.

Joining the project is intended to be straightforward. Users start by downloading the World App and completing a biometric verification through an Orb device. This process unlocks access to services designed to support online privacy and participation in digital economies. Once verified, users can prove they are human without revealing their identity, access WLD tokens in a secure digital wallet, and explore a growing ecosystem of Mini Apps focused on areas like learning, finance, and social interaction.

From a privacy standpoint, World highlights that its system is designed to give users full control over their digital identity. Thanks to a model known as Personal Custody, personal data never leaves the user’s device—it is not stored by World or shared with third parties. To ensure privacy and security, the system relies on cryptographic techniques such as zero-knowledge proofs and Anonymized Multi-Party Computation. These allow users to verify their humanity while keeping their identity and activity private.

World is live in the USA. Verify your World ID in six key cities now. pic.twitter.com/cju65pn7L7 — World (@worldcoin) May 1, 2025

World: What Is It?

World is designed to create a globally accessible and privacy-conscious way to verify that someone is human online. This initiative responds to growing concerns about the spread of AI-generated content, impersonation, and online fraud.

The core function of World is to distinguish real people from automated systems in the digital space. This is done using a biometric Orbs, which capture an iris scan to produce a unique identifier known as a World ID. This identifier acts as a non-invasive proof of personhood, allowing individuals to demonstrate that they are human without disclosing their identity or sensitive personal information.

Verified users receive WLD tokens as a form of reward for participating in the network. To make these tokens more practical for everyday use, the project introduced a debit card backed by Visa, allowing users to spend their WLD by converting it into traditional currency.

As of now, World is active in more than 35 cities across over 20 countries. It has successfully verified over 12 million people in more than 100 countries. To scale further, the team plans to distribute 7,500 Orbs throughout the US before the year ends and launch a compact version of the device, called the Orb Mini, by 2026 to support more flexible and widespread access.

Alongside hardware expansion, World is also advancing its software platform.

Recently, World App has been updated with new capabilities such as crypto-backed lending, tools for forecasting through prediction markets, and integrations with payment services like Stripe.

