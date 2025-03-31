Walrus Launches Bug Bounty Program With Rewards Up To $100,000, Inviting Experts To Strengthen Its Security

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Walrus has launched the Bug Bounty Program to identify and fix potential vulnerabilities, inviting researchers and developers to help improve the platform’s security.

Decentralized storage protocol Walrus has launched the Walrus Bug Bounty Program to identify and fix potential vulnerabilities in its decentralized storage platform. This initiative invites security researchers and developers to help improve the platform’s security and reliability.

The program focuses on several key areas. One of the main priorities is smart contracts and on-chain logic, ensuring the integrity of blob registration, resource allocation, shard migration, and governance mechanisms. Another important aspect is the core protocol components, particularly the “Red Stuff” erasure coding system and the validation processes for data availability certificates. The program also examines public application programming interface (API) interfaces to protect them from denial-of-service (DoS) attacks that could disrupt service availability. Additionally, it looks into the platform’s economic and incentive mechanisms to prevent exploits that could allow users to bypass fees or store data for free.

However, some areas are out of scope and will not qualify for rewards. These include DoS attacks that do not have a lasting impact on the network, security flaws caused by third-party software, hypothetical vulnerabilities without proof of concept, and non-technical attack methods.

Bug reports must be submitted through HackenProof, and eligible discoveries can earn rewards of up to $100,000. The program places special emphasis on vulnerabilities that could affect Walrus’s economic model and data integrity.

Walrus: What Is It?

Walrus operates as a decentralized platform for data storage and application development, utilizing the Sui blockchain. Its purpose is to facilitate the creation, retrieval, and management of extensive data files, including multimedia such as videos, images, and audio. By integrating the Move programming language with Sui’s blockchain framework, Walrus optimizes the handling of both on-chain and off-chain data through smart contracts, ensuring a more efficient and transparent storage system.

In October 2024, Walrus reached the next phase in its development with the launch of its public testnet. This release introduced key functionalities, including API endpoints that support the deletion of stored data, a specialized explorer designed to navigate the Walrus ecosystem, and a comprehensive tokenomics model for the WAL token. The system incorporated staking mechanisms and reward structures, enhancing the platform’s economic model and incentivizing user participation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson