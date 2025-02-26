Linera Integrates Walrus To Enable Scalable And Real-Time On-Chain Data Storage For Its Microchains

In Brief Linera announced its plans to integrate Walrus’ on-chain storage capabilities, offering developers new opportunities to build scalable and responsive Web3 apps.

Layer 1 blockchain Linera announced plans to integrate the decentralized storage protocol Walrus. By incorporating Walrus’ on-chain storage capabilities with Linera’s microchain architecture, this collaboration aims to provide developers with new opportunities to create scalable and responsive Web3 applications.

Walrus is a decentralized data storage protocol and application development platform designed to support applications in publishing, accessing, and programming large data files and rich media content, such as videos, images, and audio.

Linera differentiates itself through a unique approach that utilizes multiple lightweight chains, known as microchains, operating within a single set of validators. This structure enables high-performance decentralized applications to scale efficiently by distributing computational and data processing tasks across multiple parallel chains.

Walrus will integrate Linera as a verification infrastructure for managing large unstructured data files, referred to as blobs, which are stored on Walrus. This approach is intended to enhance data integrity and processing efficiency. Simultaneously, Linera will leverage Walrus as a storage layer within its infrastructure, ensuring easier accessibility for applications built on Linera.

Through this integration, developers can scale applications more effectively while minimizing reliance on centralized infrastructure. Walrus plays a significant role in facilitating secure, scalable, and data-intensive decentralized ecosystems. Its capability to seamlessly store, retrieve, and program various data types directly on-chain enhances transparency and operational efficiency.

Linera And Walrus To Build Scalable Infrastructure For Web3 Apps

This collaboration aims to provide developers with an infrastructure that enables instant transaction processing, efficient storage of large datasets, and adherence to high security and transparency standards. Linera’s microchain architecture, when combined with Walrus’s programmable storage, is designed to create an environment where decentralized applications can scale effectively.

By utilizing Linera’s capacity to support millions of parallel microchains alongside Walrus’s advanced storage solutions, the partnership seeks to establish a strong foundation for Web3. This infrastructure is intended to accommodate a wide range of complex applications, including real-time data processing, social platforms, gaming, and AI-powered services.

Linera is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to support highly connected, real-time applications. It was created with the goal of providing users with decentralized technology that is globally accessible, enabling seamless on-chain experiences and facilitating interoperability between blockchains and off-chain services. Its distinctive architecture introduces “microchains,” which are small, independent chains of blocks that allow users to interact with blockchain data efficiently. This design ensures reliable performance and security, regardless of the number of active users.

