Wall Street Deepens Crypto Push As Goldman ETF Filing And Quantum Debate Collide With Bitcoin’s Price Stagnation

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief K33 highlights rising Wall Street crypto expansion, Goldman’s new Bitcoin ETF filing, and quantum security debates, as institutional momentum grows despite Bitcoin’s muted price action.

An institutional cryptocurrency research firm, K33, has published a market analysis highlighting accelerating involvement from major financial institutions in digital assets, alongside emerging technical and security discussions within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The report points to a growing disconnect between strong institutional momentum and relatively subdued price action in the market.

Among the developments cited is a new filing by Goldman Sachs for a Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund named the Goldman Sachs Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. Unlike spot Bitcoin ETFs that directly hold the asset, the proposed product is structured to gain exposure through other Bitcoin exchange-traded products and derivatives, including options tied to those instruments. The strategy also incorporates income generation by selling call options, allowing the fund to collect premiums while potentially limiting upside participation if Bitcoin prices rise beyond certain thresholds. This structure is positioned to appeal to investors seeking yield and moderated exposure rather than full price appreciation.

At the protocol level, discussions around long-term network security have intensified. A draft proposal, known as BIP-361, has been introduced to address potential risks posed by future advances in quantum computing. The proposal outlines a phased transition away from existing cryptographic signature schemes toward quantum-resistant alternatives. Given that a portion of Bitcoin wallets have exposed public keys, researchers have raised concerns that these could become vulnerable under sufficiently advanced quantum capabilities. The proposal suggests gradually restricting legacy address formats and, over time, invalidating transactions that rely on outdated cryptography, though debate continues regarding the urgency and feasibility of such measures.

Institutional Expansion Accelerates Despite Market Consolidation

The report also notes continued large-scale capital flows into Bitcoin through corporate structures. Strategy has expanded its use of preferred equity instruments, particularly its STRC issuance, as a funding mechanism for ongoing Bitcoin acquisitions. Trading activity in this instrument recently reached record levels, reflecting its increasing role in financing the firm’s accumulation strategy and broader capital-raising plans.

Institutional integration of digital assets is also advancing within traditional banking operations. Morgan Stanley has indicated that cryptocurrencies are becoming embedded in its day-to-day business, with growing demand across both direct exposure and ETF-based products. The firm is exploring further integration of blockchain infrastructure and tokenization, while navigating regulatory and operational challenges associated with incorporating these technologies into established financial systems.

More broadly, the report emphasizes that major financial institutions are expanding their presence across trading, custody, and asset management services tied to cryptocurrencies. This trend is supported by sustained trading volumes and fee generation opportunities, suggesting that the sector is increasingly viewed as a durable component of global financial markets rather than a short-term phenomenon.

Despite this structural expansion, Bitcoin has remained in a consolidation phase following a significant market downturn. The divergence between ongoing institutional adoption and muted price performance is highlighted as a notable feature of the current market environment, indicating that underlying developments may not yet be fully reflected in asset valuations.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

