Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget Global COO: Demonstrating Leadership And Vision At GM Vietnam And Hack Seasons

In Brief Bitget’s COO Vugar Usi Zade led key discussions at GM Vietnam 2025 and Hack Seasons, emphasizing cryptocurrency’s growing role as a mainstream asset and Bitget’s commitment to advancing blockchain innovation and education across Southeast Asia.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget reported its presence at GM Vietnam 2025, highlighted by a series of influential discussions led by Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Global.

Serving as a keynote speaker across three major panels, including the main stage of GM Vietnam and the decentralized finance (DeFi) stage at Hack Seasons, Vugar Usi Zade provided strategic and insightful perspectives on the expanding influence of cryptocurrency within the global economic framework. His participation ranged from televised forums to executive-level panels and in-depth DeFi sessions, reinforcing Bitget’s position as a leader in the international cryptocurrency market and emphasizing the platform’s ongoing dedication to advancing the blockchain ecosystem throughout Southeast Asia.

Vugar Usi Zade At GM Vietnam: ‘Cryptocurrency As A Key Asset In The Emerging Economic Order’

During the session “Crypto as an Asset Class in the New World Order” held on the main stage of GM Vietnam, Vugar Usi Zade provided an in-depth analysis of the ongoing transformation of cryptocurrency into a widely recognized asset class. He highlighted that this shift extends beyond individual investors, encompassing major global financial institutions as well.

“Digital assets are no longer a short-term trend — they are becoming a pillar in the portfolios of the next generation,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget, in a written statement. “Bitget is committed to building an ecosystem where everyone can access finance in a smart and secure way,” he added.

In addition to participating in technical panels, Vugar Usi Zade was among the select crypto leaders featured on Vietnamese national television during a special talk show aired at GM Vietnam. During the program, he highlighted the critical need for public education, awareness, and trust-building within the Web3 ecosystem. He underscored Bitget’s dedication to these goals through programs such as Bitget Academy, Blockchain4Youth, and Blockchain4Her.

Hack Seasons 2025: Driving The Future Of DeFi Innovation With Industry Leaders

Following his earlier engagements, Vugar Usi Zade participated in the DeFi Panel at Hack Seasons, an energetic event attracting hundreds of blockchain developers and startups. During this session, he emphasized the essential role that decentralized finance plays in creating an open financial ecosystem and outlined Bitget’s commitment to supporting emerging projects in their early stages.

“DeFi is the backbone of Web3. With products like Bitget Wallet and Bitget Onchain Layer, we are expanding the DeFi space to welcome developers from all over the world,” stated Vugar Usi Zade.

Vugar Usi Zade’s participation at both GM Vietnam and Hack Seasons highlights Bitget’s role beyond being just a trading platform; it positions the company as a technology collaborator, a supporter of the blockchain community, and an influential contributor to the worldwide shift toward digital finance.

As Vietnam establishes itself as a key center for blockchain innovation within Asia, Bitget is dedicated to contributing to this ongoing transformation, demonstrating a sustained commitment to supporting local developers, investors, and users engaged in the Web3 ecosystem.

