Vortex: From Market Maker to Full-Stack Token Partner

In Brief Vortex, a market maker, is repositioning as a tier-1 token partner, offering integrated services beyond liquidity, aiming to build a sustainable token economy in the market.

Vortex has long been known as a market maker — but as the industry evolved, so did its mission. Today, the company is repositioning itself as a “tier-1 token partner,” offering an integrated suite of services that extend far beyond liquidity.

We talked with Gleb Gora, Co-Founder and CEO of Vortex about what this evolution means for projects, how founders can avoid common tokenomics pitfalls, and what it really takes to build a sustainable token economy in today’s market.

Market Making Alone Doesn’t Define Us Anymore

When asked about Vortex’s shift in positioning, Gora explains that it came from both growth and necessity.

“Even when we were called Vortex MM, our brand and our experience were already much bigger than that. We realized that ‘market maker’ just isn’t the most accurate description anymore,” he says.

“What we’re building now is a full ecosystem and infrastructure for tokens — including OTC services, strategic investments, tokenomics support, and advisory. We’re moving toward being a one-stop partner for projects, not just a liquidity provider.”

This broader approach reflects a new phase in the industry, where projects need more than just price stability — they need the right structure, strategy, and network to launch and sustain their tokens effectively.

Right Now, Funding Is The Hardest Gap To Close

For projects approaching Vortex before their Token Generation Event (TGE), the biggest need often isn’t technical — it’s financial.

“Funding is probably the hardest gap right now,” says Gora. “VCs are much less active, and angels tend to invest privately, mostly within friends and family rounds. It’s tough to raise capital.”

Still, Gora believes opportunities exist for teams aligned with strong market narratives.

“If a project is building in line with major trends — RWAs, AI, and a few others — we help them get connected to the right people, funds, and liquidity providers, including ourselves. That’s where we bring the most value.”

Vortex also guides projects through tokenomics design, exchange connections, and listing strategy — all critical steps that are often mishandled by early teams.

“Coming to us before TGE is ideal,” Gora notes. “We help founders avoid overpaying for listings, structure healthy tokenomics, and prepare for the post-launch phase — including managing sell pressure and unlock schedules.”

Too Much Pressure At TGE Can Kill A Token Overnight

When it comes to token launches, Gora doesn’t mince words: poor tokenomics remains the number one killer of promising projects.

“The most common mistake is putting too much pressure at TGE,” he explains. “Founders give out too many tokens to KOLs, exchanges, or other partners without enough liquidity to support it. That just kills the token immediately.”

His advice is simple but crucial:

“Always pay as much as possible in stablecoins, not in tokens. And never schedule huge unlocks at TGE — balance it out. A healthy unlock structure is what keeps your token alive after launch.”

Build A Product, Not Just A Token

For Gora, the real challenge — and opportunity — lies beyond tokenomics.

“The most important job of a founder today is to build something that generates revenue,” he says. “Build a product that’s actually used, that makes money. Not just a feature — a product that stands on its own.”

He points out that traditional venture funding cycles — Series A, B, C — can no longer be relied on.

“VCs are more cautious now. Many aren’t deploying or are only doing short-term deals. Projects can’t depend on that anymore. They need to build sustainable revenue models early on.”

That’s where Vortex steps in as a strategic partner rather than just a service provider.

“We can’t give founders a business idea that’s guaranteed to work,” Gora admits. “But we can make sure that what they’re building is aligned with broader market trends — and that they’re structuring it right from a token and spending perspective.”

As Vortex redefines itself, its vision is clear: to be the go-to partner for tokens that want to grow sustainably.

“This year and next, we’re focused on being that one-stop ecosystem for tokens,” Gora says. “From liquidity to funding, advisory to tokenomics — everything a project needs to go from an idea to a real, working economy.”

