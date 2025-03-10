Vortex Drives Web3 Innovation At Consensus Hong Kong 2025, Secures Strategic Partnerships And Leads Key Discussions On Web3 Adoption

Algorithmic market maker Vortex actively participated in Consensus Hong Kong, where its team played a key role in discussions on Web3 adoption, investment trends, and market-making strategies.

On February 19th, Vortex served as the title sponsor of the “Meet the VCs” event at Consensus HK, one of the most exclusive investor gatherings at the conference. This event offered a unique opportunity to connect with influential investors in Web3, fostering in-depth discussions on capital allocation, risk management, and the evolving funding landscape for blockchain projects. During the event, Vortex’s team engaged with venture capitalists, project founders, and institutional investors, exploring innovative liquidity strategies and how Vortex is helping projects optimize their token economies.

Vortex CEO Gleb Gora Highlights Market Liquidity And AI-Driven Solutions At Web3 Adoption Panel

Vortex also sponsored the “Hack Seasons Conference,” supporting top-tier builders and Web3 innovations. Additionally, its co-founder and CEO, Gleb Gora, took the spotlight on the adoption panel at the event, joining a distinguished group of industry leaders, including Nenter Chow, Head of Portfolio Strategy and Venture Investments at Animoca Brands; Kelvin Koh, Co-founder of Spartan Group; and Maria Shen, General Partner at Electric Capital.

The panel focused on the challenges and drivers of Web3 adoption, covering topics such as institutional involvement, infrastructure development, and user experience obstacles. Gleb Gora highlighted the pivotal role of market liquidity in fostering ecosystem growth, explaining that well-structured liquidity programs can reduce volatility, improve price stability, and build trust with both retail and institutional investors.

Another key topic discussed was the increasing use of AI-driven trading and liquidity management solutions in the cryptocurrency market. Gleb Gora shared how Vortex utilizes advanced AI models to optimize trade execution, narrow spreads, and enhance market efficiency for emerging token projects.

The discussion also touched on the search for a new narrative within Web3, particularly regarding which types of projects are likely to thrive in 2025. Gleb Gora highlighted the growing significance of real-world asset (RWA) projects, pointing out their potential to connect traditional finance with blockchain technology. He noted that institutional interest in tokenized assets, on-chain securities, and blockchain-based commodities is increasing, opening up new opportunities for liquidity solutions that can bridge Web3 and traditional markets.

Vortex Secures Strategic Partnerships And Onboards New Clients

In addition to its involvement in panels and sponsorships, Vortex successfully secured multiple strategic partnerships and onboarded several new clients during the conference, further strengthening its position in the market and expanding its service offerings. Vortex highlighted that key takeaways from these partnership discussions included the development of customized liquidity frameworks designed to meet the specific needs of projects at various stages of growth. The team is also focused on strengthening cross-exchange market-making efforts by partnering with major exchanges to improve liquidity distribution across multiple trading venues. Furthermore, Vortex addressed the evolving regulatory landscape, emphasizing the importance of incorporating best-in-class compliance measures into their liquidity solutions to mitigate risk.

Consensus Hong Kong 2025 reinforced Vortex’s commitment to driving innovation within the Web3 space through strategic market-making, active industry engagement, and the use of advanced technology. With new partnerships secured, expanded client relationships, and valuable insights gained from the event, Vortex is now better equipped to navigate the next phase of growth in the digital asset space. Looking forward, the project noted that it remains focused on providing high-impact liquidity solutions, fostering deeper industry collaborations, and continuing to educate the market on the essential role that market makers play in Web3 adoption.

