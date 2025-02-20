Hack Seasons Conference Triumphs In Hong Kong, Featuring Insights From Web3 Leaders

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference was successfully held in Hong Kong today, bringing together founders, investors, and developers, to facilitate discussions on the future of decentralized technology, AI, and financial systems.

Hack Seasons Conference, an event focused on fostering lasting connections within the Web3 space, was successfully held in Hong Kong on February 20th. Bringing together founders, investors, and developers, it facilitated discussions on the future of decentralized technology, AI, and financial systems.

Organized in collaboration with media platform MPost and early-stage venture capital firm Cryptomeria Capital, the event concluded with remarkable success. Becoming the largest and most popular single-day conference in Hong Kong during Consensys, the Hack Seasons further solidified its standing as a leading event in the Web3 space. This time, the conference witnessed the rooms of the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel overflowing with participants, all deeply immersed in networking and forging valuable new connections during the session.

Hack Seasons brought together a high-quality network, receiving numerous positive feedback from attendees, many of whom expressed their excitement and appreciation for the experience. The conference proved to be a fantastic opportunity for making new connections, with participants leaving with a wealth of valuable acquaintances and contacts.

Meanwhile, guests had the opportunity to engage with industry experts while attending the insightful panels, further enriching their knowledge networks.

As the first Hack Seasons gathering of 2025, the conference featured two dedicated tracks: one focusing on the financial aspects of the cryptocurrency sector and the other on its technological foundations. The main track hosted prominent venture capital investors, enterprises bridging traditional finance with the decentralized economy, as well as representatives from leading cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain infrastructure companies specializing in AI and blockchain integration. Meanwhile, the Tech track brought together experts driving innovation in infrastructure, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), AI agent development, real-world assets (RWA), decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Among the distinguished speakers were Gracy Chen–CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, Yat Siu–co-founder and chairman of game software company and VC Animoca Brands. The event also featured insights from YQ–founder of the decentralized protocol AltLayer, Mike Silagadze–CEO of staking protocol Ether.Fi, along with many other influential figures in the blockchain and Web3 space.

Web3 And Blockchain Leaders Share Insights On Crypto Investments, Consumer Adoption, AI, DeFi, And Bitcoin

The Main Track offered attendees a series of expert-led discussions across multiple panels, each delving into key topics in the Web3 and blockchain space.

The VC Panel, titled “How to Build the Next Web3 Unicorns,” explored investment trends and the future of cryptocurrency-focused venture capital. The Consumer Adoption Panel, “Consumer Adoption: How to Redesign Web3 for Humans,” focused on strategies to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain and digital assets. The Exchanges Panel, “Where is Web3 Headed in 2025?” brought together representatives from leading cryptocurrency exchanges to discuss the evolution of digital asset trading.

The conference also featured engaging Fireside Chats, where speakers discussed the future of blockchain innovation. The Layer 1 Panel, “Scaling Blockchains for the Next Billion Users,” examined the latest advancements in Layer 1 blockchain technology. The AI Panel, “AI-Powered Web3: The Path to Adoption,” explored the intersection of AI and blockchain. Meanwhile, the DeFi Panel, “What’s the Next Leap in DeFi Scaling?” addressed the growth and scalability of decentralized financial protocols. The Bitcoin Panel, “BTCFi: Is the Base Layer Ready for Primetime?” provided insights into Bitcoin’s evolving role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The conference also featured insightful keynote speeches, including “A New Age of On-Ramping: Unlocking On-Chain Access for Everyone,” and “Gear.exe: Execution Auxiliary Network and Application Layer for Ethereum.”

The Main Track featured speakers from some of the most influential organizations in Web3, including Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, EAK, Electric Capital, Vortex, Circle, Nova Labs/Helium, P2P.org, EVG, CGV, Bitget, OKX, Hashed, Vanilla Finance, KuCoin, Mysten Labs, Cryptomeria Capital, TON Foundation, Foresight Ventures, Monad, Viction, Sonic Labs, CreditCoin, Filecoin, Aethir, Fluence, Irys, Addressable, AltLayer, EtherFi, Mellow, Manta, Bitlayer, Desyn, Midl, Rootstock, and ABGA.

Insights On Web3 Infrastructure, AI, DeFi, And DEXs

Among the Tech Track panels, the Infra Panel offered valuable insights into the infrastructure shaping the Web3 ecosystem. This was followed by the Polkadot Workshop, where developers explored the blockchain and its ecosystem. Meanwhile, the DePIN Panel, “What It Takes to Scale DePIN for Millions,” focused on decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and their role in blockchain applications. The AI & AI Agents Panel, “Driving Web3 Automation with AI & AI Agents,” examined the increasing role of AI-driven automation in Web3.

The RWA Panel, “How Will the RWA Gold Rush Shape Web3?” Which followed, explored real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and its implications for traditional finance. The DeFi and Scalability Panel, “Building DeFi That Works for Everyone,” discussed advancements enabling DeFi protocols to scale. Following this, the AI Panel, “What’s the Real Path Forward for AI & Web3?” explored innovations in AI and its future applications in Web3. Finally, the DEXs Panel, “Are DEXs the New Financial Core?” examined the growth of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and their evolving role in cryptocurrency trading.

The Tech Track featured speakers from Arbitrum, Impossible Cloud Network, P2P.org, Pyth, Midl, Polkadot, IoTeX, Fluence, IO.net, ICN Protocol, Exabits, Altlayer, ElizaOS, Irys, SKALE, CARV, MANTRA, D3, Chainlink, Polygon, TrueFi, Starkware, RedStone, Sogni AI, OpenLedger, Filecoin, Vanilla Finance, Blum, dYdX, and 1inch.

Hack Seasons is a conference series designed to foster meaningful connections within the Web3 ecosystem. It brings together a dedicated network of founders, developers, investors, and industry experts. Originally starting as small, community-focused gatherings, it has evolved over the past two years into a highly anticipated global event. Conferences have already been hosted in key locations such as Turkey, Singapore, Dubai, Brussels, Seoul, and Bangkok, consistently attracting over 3,000 attendees per edition. These events provide a platform for more than 90 industry leaders to share the latest insights and advancements shaping the Web3 landscape. Looking ahead, Hack Seasons has announced plans to host its next event in Dubai this May, followed by a summer conference in Cannes.

Our team is deeply grateful to all attendees, participants, speakers, partners, and media partners for making this an unforgettable experience. A photo report and interviews with the speakers will be released soon—stay tuned!

