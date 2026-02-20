Vitalik Buterin Links FOCIL And EIP‑8141 As Core Pillars Of Upcoming Hegota Upgrade

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief FOCIL and account abstraction aim to give Ethereum fast, censorship‑resistant transaction inclusion and first‑class smart‑account functionality, forming the core of a fork focused on neutrality, resilience and long‑term scalability.

Ethereum co‑founder Vitalik Buterin said in a recent post on X that there is a connection between FOCIL and account abstraction under EIP‑8141, which builds on the earlier EIP‑7701.

Vitalik Buterin explained that EIP‑8141 elevates smart accounts to first‑class status on the network, enabling multisig wallets, quantum‑resistant signatures, key‑rotation mechanisms, gas‑sponsored transactions and privacy‑oriented protocols to submit operations directly on‑chain without additional wrapping layers.

FOCIL proposed upgrade, defined as Fork‑Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists under EIP‑7805, complements this by providing a censorship‑resistant inclusion path, allowing any transaction to be added through one of 17 randomly selected actors in each slot.

He noted that the combined design offers near‑instant inclusion—typically within one or two slots—even in adversarial conditions.

In its current form, each FOCIL is only 8 kB, though the architecture allows for future expansion so that a significant share of block transactions could be routed through these lists if necessary.

Ethereum co-founder compared the approach to multi‑proposer systems, emphasizing that FOCILs do not attempt to control the MEV‑sensitive “last look,” which remains governed by Ethereum’s ePBS mechanism. He argued that even if every slot were controlled by a hostile proposer blocking public mempools or discriminating against certain applications, users would still retain a reliable path to inclusion. While this does not remove centralization risks entirely, it substantially limits the influence of any single proposer.

There is also an important synergy between FOCIL and AA (EIP-8141, which is based on 7701):



8141 makes not just smart accounts (including multisig, quantum-resistant signatures, key changes, gas sponsorship) first-class citizens, it also can do the same for privacy protocols… https://t.co/wLCEuq66eI — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 19, 2026

Hegota To Prioritize Censorship Resistance, Inclusion Guarantees And Stateless Clients

These remarks followed a post from user “soispoke” noting that FOCIL had been selected as a core component of the next fork, signaling Ethereum’s intention to prioritize upgrades that enhance censorship resistance, strengthen inclusion guarantees and reinforce the network’s position as a credibly neutral platform.

Vitalik Buterin previously described this direction as an important moment for a community committed to protocol changes aligned with long‑standing cypherpunk principles, while stressing that the work ahead remains important.

A major planned hard-fork upgrade for Ethereum in late 2026, the Hegota fork is generally focused on implementing advanced data structures to reduce the storage and bandwidth requirements for nodes and support stateless clients, easing scalability and decentralization. It’s also expected to include mechanisms like state/history expiry to combat state bloat and improve long-term network efficiency while fitting into Ethereum’s twice-yearly upgrade cadence following the Glamsterdam fork.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

