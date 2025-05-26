Vitalik Buterin: Fast Withdrawals And Censorship Resistance Take Priority Over Full Sequencer Decentralization

In Brief Jesse Pollak detailed plans to improve performance and decentralization aligned with Vitalik Buterin’s model, who stressed in responce that fast withdrawals and censorship resistance matter more than sequencer decentralization.

Head of Base, a Layer 2 network, Jesse Pollak, has recently outlined a strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing the network’s performance and decentralization.

The objectives include reducing latency to 200 milliseconds, lowering transaction costs to below $0.01, increasing throughput beyond 200 transactions per second, and maintaining a neutral Layer 1 compatibility while preventing front-running techniques such as sandwich attacks.

Jessie Pollak also noted that Base is moving forward with the decentralization stages outlined by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, specifically implementing Stage 1 and Stage 2 frameworks.

In response to concerns regarding the centralization of sequencers, he stated that the immediate focus is on expanding participation among network contributors, referred to as “builders,” with a subsequent emphasis on increasing the diversity of “proposers” in both the short and medium term. He highlighted that achieving credible neutrality and other core rollup (CR) properties is central to the network’s vision, rather than focusing solely on decentralizing sequencers.

I think (i) getting to stage 1 and then stage 2, (ii) getting <= 1h native withdrawal times, (iii) having bypass channels for censorship resistance, are all more important for L2s than decentralizing the sequencer.



I've been heartened to see how much progress there has been on… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 26, 2025

Vitalik Buterin contributed to the discussion by emphasizing that for Layer 2 networks, progressing toward Stage 1 and subsequently Stage 2 decentralization—achieving native withdrawal times of one hour or less and implementing censorship-resistance mechanisms such as bypass channels—is of greater importance than merely decentralizing the sequencer component.

He expressed encouragement regarding the advancements made toward getting to stage 1 and then stage 2 milestones in the current year.

Vitalik Buterin also explained that the rationale behind developing a Layer 2 solution, as opposed to a standalone Layer 1, lies in utilizing the decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain while incorporating additional features such as improved scalability, advanced sequencing mechanisms, enhanced privacy through models like Intmax, ultra-low latency, and protection against front-running strategies.

He noted that while there are benefits to maximizing decentralization across all architectural layers, applications and users prioritizing such characteristics may be better suited to operate directly on Layer 1 or use rollups explicitly designed to maximize neutrality, such as R1-style solutions.

Vitalik Buterin’s Three-Stage Decentralization Model

As outlined in earlier writings by Vitalik Buterin, the progression of Ethereum rollup security can be categorized into three distinct stages, based on the extent to which a security council is permitted to intervene in systems designed to operate in a trustless manner—relying solely on cryptographic or game-theoretic mechanisms.

At Stage 0, the security council retains full authority, meaning that although a proof mechanism (such as optimistic or zero-knowledge proofs) may be in place, it can be overridden by a majority decision from the council, rendering the system advisory in nature.

In Stage 1, the threshold for intervention is raised, requiring a 75% consensus—typically at least six out of eight members—and mandating that a quorum-blocking subset, such as three or more members, remain independent of the main operating entity. This stage introduces a significant, though not insurmountable, limitation on council authority.

At Stage 2, the role of the security council becomes highly constrained, with intervention permitted only in instances of demonstrable errors. These errors might include discrepancies between redundant proof systems (such as between optimistic and zero-knowledge models). Even in such cases, the council’s authority is limited to selecting among the available outputs rather than issuing arbitrary decisions.

Ethereum Layer 2 Networks Advance Toward Stage 2 Decentralization

Several Ethereum Layer 2 networks are progressing toward Stage 2 decentralization, a phase where rollups function independently of centralized oversight and rely on permissionless fraud proofs and distributed governance systems.

Base has reached Stage 1 by integrating fault proof mechanisms and forming a Security Council composed of ten unaffiliated organizations. This structure is intended to decentralize decision-making processes and limit the influence of any single entity.

Linea, a zkEVM rollup from Consensys, has outlined a transition plan involving a proof-of-stake model for validating blocks. This proposal includes an on-chain auction method to designate block proposers and introduces slashing protocols for misconduct, targeting improvements in both decentralization and security.

Meanwhile, Arbitrum is approaching Stage 2, with current safeguards allowing its Security Council to override fraud proofs. However, upcoming updates aim to remove such centralized authority, advancing toward full operational independence.

