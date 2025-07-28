Vitalik Buterin Discusses Decision Against Anonymity, Outlines Vision For Ethereum’s Scalable And Decentralized Future

In Brief Vitalik Buterin explained his choice to build Ethereum publicly rather than anonymously, and outlined a long-term vision focused on scalability, decentralization, and continuous innovation.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in a recent episode of The Network State podcast, explained why he chose not to launch the blockchain platform anonymously, unlike Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. Vitalik Buterin stated that his decision was shaped by the context of the time, emphasizing that he was only 19 years old when he began working on Ethereum in 2013.

According to Vitalik Buterin, anonymity was not something he seriously considered, attributing this to his youthful inexperience and enthusiasm. He said he simply saw himself as a young person with an idea, and the thought of concealing his identity did not occur to him.

Ethereum co-founder also noted that his public presence ultimately benefited the project. He explained that being visible allowed him to participate in conferences, articulate the vision behind Ethereum, and build trust with the broader community. He added that an anonymous approach might have hindered the formation of a strong early ecosystem, particularly among developers and investors.

He further contextualized his choice by comparing it to the environment in which Bitcoin was created. Vitalik Buterin remarked that in 2008, when Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies were largely untested and regulatory responses were uncertain. By 2013, however, blockchain technology had become better understood, which reduced the perceived risk of operating openly.

Scalability And Utility: Ethereum’s Long-Term Priorities

During the discussion, Vitalik Buterin reiterated that Ethereum continues to pursue two core objectives: scalability and utility. He said that a well-defined technical roadmap remains essential to achieving these goals.

He explained that Ethereum aims to be a widely used and scalable platform, while also remaining fundamentally valuable—offering greater security, decentralization, and trustworthiness than traditional systems it might replace. Vitalik Buterin warned that if Ethereum cannot support millions of transactions or begins to resemble conventional financial infrastructure, it risks undermining its own value proposition.

In order to address these concerns, he highlighted the platform’s ongoing efforts to scale both Layer 1 and Layer 2 infrastructure. He described how developers are implementing solutions such as block pre-confirmation, access lists, and decentralized data storage at the Layer 1 level. At the Layer 2 level, innovations include increasing the use of BLOBs, employing PeerDAS for data availability, and integrating zero-knowledge technologies like ZK-SNARKs and STARKs to validate transactions. According to Vitalik Buterin, these upgrades are essential to enabling Ethereum to process millions of transactions per second while preserving network security.

Rethinking Bitcoin’s Architecture And Ethereum’s Path Forward

Ethereum co-founder also commented on the structural limitations of early Bitcoin design, suggesting that Satoshi Nakamoto may not have fully accounted for the asymmetry between block creation and verification. He argued that, unlike Bitcoin, where both tasks require comparable computational resources, Ethereum is moving toward an architecture where a smaller number of builder nodes perform the bulk of the work, while verification is broadly distributed. He said this model reduces system load and enhances accessibility for a larger number of users.

As an example of what can go wrong, Vitalik Buterin cited El Salvador’s use of custodial wallets in its Lightning Network rollout, which he described as a setback for decentralization. As an alternative, he proposed a hub-based model in which a limited number of powerful nodes handle proof generation, while verification remains widely decentralized.

He also discussed the role of Layer 2 rollups, which conduct transactions off-chain but verify them on Ethereum’s base layer. According to the developer, this mechanism provides the same security guarantees while enhancing scalability. He added that data availability sampling allows validators to verify the blockchain using only partial data, further supporting Ethereum’s decentralization goals.

Vitalik Buterin concluded by affirming Ethereum’s commitment to continuous improvement. He stated that the project is focused on becoming more scalable, accessible, secure, and broadly useful.

Ethereum’s major Pectra upgrade went live on May 7. The next hard fork, Fusaka, is scheduled for deployment in November.

