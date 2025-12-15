en en
Business News Report Technology
December 15, 2025

Visa Unveils Stablecoin Advisory Practice, Combining Advanced Payments Strategy With Crypto Expertise To Drive Innovation

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 15, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 15, 2025

In Brief

Visa launched its Stablecoins Advisory Practice under Visa Consulting & Analytics to guide banks, fintechs, and businesses in developing strategies and integrating stablecoin solutions.

Visa Unveils Global Stablecoin Advisory Practice, Combining Advanced Payments Strategy With Crypto Expertise To Drive Innovation

Digital payments company Visa reported the launch of its Stablecoins Advisory Practice, a new service offering under Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) designed to provide banks, fintech companies, merchants, and businesses with practical analysis and guidance related to stablecoin market fit, strategic planning, and implementation.

The company noted that as total stablecoin market capitalization has exceeded $250 billion, Visa’s own settlement activity has increased, reaching an annualized volume of $3.5 billion as of November 30th. Against this backdrop, Visa stated that organizations are increasingly seeking structured advice through the Stablecoins Advisory Practice to identify potential growth opportunities.

According to a statement from Navy Federal Credit Union, the institution is assessing how stablecoins could align with its broader payments strategy. Senior Vice President Matt Freeman said the organization is exploring whether stablecoins could improve transaction speed and reduce costs, with the aim of delivering added value to its global membership base of approximately 15 million.

Pathward also commented on its participation, with President Anthony Sharett stating that the bank welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Visa Consulting & Analytics as an early participant. He indicated that stablecoins may offer new solutions for financial services firms and that Visa’s advisory team provided detailed analysis and actionable recommendations to support evaluation efforts.

Stablecoin AdvisoryPractice To Offer Training, Strategy, And Integration Support

Visa explained that the Stablecoins Advisory Practice includes a range of services intended to support organizations as stablecoin infrastructure matures and regulatory frameworks continue to develop. These services are positioned to assist with both strategic decision-making and practical deployment.

Carl Rutstein, global head of Visa Consulting & Analytics, said that having a well-defined stablecoin strategy has become increasingly important in the current digital environment. He noted that clients rely on Visa and VCA for guidance through periods of technological change, and added that the firm aims to help organizations remain adaptable and competitive as the payments landscape evolves.

Drawing on VCA’s global network of consultants, data specialists, and product experts, the practice offers services that include education programs on stablecoins and market trends, such as a new Visa University course, as well as strategy development, market entry planning, use case assessment, go-to-market support, and technical enablement for stablecoin integration.

VyStar Credit Union also shared feedback on its engagement with the advisory group. Vice President of Payments Products Lauren Morrison said the collaboration provided access to Visa’s scale, digital asset expertise, and specialized consulting capabilities. She added that the engagement delivered tailored insights that supported a deeper understanding of stablecoins and helped inform the organization’s strategic considerations.

Visa positioned the new advisory services as part of its broader efforts to modernize global payments using blockchain and stablecoin technology. The company highlighted that it piloted USDC-based settlement in 2023 and now supports more than 130 card programs linked to stablecoins across over 40 countries. In addition, Visa stated that ongoing Visa Direct pilots are designed to allow eligible businesses in certain regions to pre-fund cross-border payments with stablecoins and distribute payouts directly to recipients’ stablecoin wallets. 

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.