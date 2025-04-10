Virtuals Protocol Announces New Fee Distribution Model, Allocating 40% Of SubDAO Revenue To Creator Wallets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Virtuals Protocol introduced a new fee distribution model where 40% of the subDAO fees are now directly returned to creator wallets.

AI agents library for entertainment and gaming, Virtuals Protocol introduced a new fee distribution model where 40% of the subDAO fees are now directly returned to creator wallets. This update removes thresholds and boost mechanics, focusing on a straightforward redistribution process that ensures value flows directly to the builders.

For fees previously accumulated in the agents subDAO wallets, the protocol will return the funds to active developers. To receive these funds, developers must complete a form within seven days of submission. The project intends to either transfer the funds to the creator’s wallet or provide a clear explanation, along with actionable steps, if the funds cannot be sent.

We listened. It was time to simplify.



The 40% subDAO fees are now being returned directly to creator wallets.



No thresholds. No boost mechanics.

Just a clean redistribution—because value should flow to those who build.



Still building? Your fees are waiting. Submit the form… https://t.co/U768ADFtA3 — Virtuals Protocol (@virtuals_io) April 10, 2025

The announcement follows a previous update in March regarding trading fees for all agent tokens, which was designed to accelerate the adoption of the Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) and provide better rewards for agent creators. Under this structure, 70% of trading fees are directed to agent creator wallets, while 30% goes to the Agent Commerce Protocol. This model is currently live on both Base and Solana.

Regarding the redistribution of previously accrued fees in the agent subDAO wallets (50%), 40% will now be redistributed to agent creators, and 10% will be allocated to the ACP Reserve Vault.

Previously, the mechanism for distributing the 40% to agent creators included a boost multiplier applied on top of regular trading fees, creating a threshold. This boost continues until the entire allocated 40% from the subDAO wallet has been fully distributed.​

Virtuals Protocol: What Is It?

Virtuals Protocol is a platform that combines AI with Metaverse technologies to improve virtual engagement. It provides the foundational infrastructure for co-owned, human-curated, plug-and-play gaming AIs, with the goal of transforming digital experiences within immersive virtual spaces. Furthermore, Virtuals Protocol operates as a marketplace, linking AI contributors with consumer applications, thereby promoting innovation and collaboration across the AI and gaming sectors.

Its ACP is an open standard developed to facilitate autonomous AI agents in coordinating, transacting, and operating as composable, on-chain businesses. ACP enables these agents to engage in secure, verifiable, and efficient commerce without human intervention, utilizing smart contracts and cryptographic verification to negotiate, transact, and validate agreements autonomously.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson