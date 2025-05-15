en en
News Report Technology
May 15, 2025

Virtuals Protocol Addresses TP Cooldown Issue And Initiates User Compensation

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 15, 2025 at 4:20 am Updated: May 15, 2025 at 4:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 15, 2025 at 4:20 am

In Brief

Virtuals Protocol has resolved the TP Cooldown Issue, which led to a discrepancy in the cooldown timestamp logic, and compensation is currently being processed for users who experienced point losses as a result.

Virtuals Protocol Addresses TP Cooldown Issue And Initiates User Compensation

AI agents platform focused on entertainment and gaming, Virtuals Protocol announced that it has resolved the TP Cooldown Issue, which stemmed from a developer re-lock event that caused a discrepancy in the cooldown timestamp logic. The problem has been successfully addressed.

Compensation is currently being processed for users who experienced point losses due to the issue, with missing points expected to be delivered to the affected wallets shortly.

The protocol clarified that this issue was entirely unrelated to Axelrod staking and did not interfere with any aspect of the staking mechanism.

Additionally, the team acknowledged attempts by certain individuals to manipulate the system by transferring tokens from developer wallets to unrelated addresses to trigger wallet hopping flags. These efforts were unsuccessful, as the system accurately detected and ignored the activity, ensuring no clustering or penalties were applied to unrelated wallets.

The protocol reiterated its ongoing commitment to maintaining fairness, security, and transparency throughout the Genesis phase.

Virtuals Finalizes Latest Daily Points Distribution, Axelrod Bonus Accrual Set To Begin May 15

Virtuals Protocol allocates points to participants based on their active involvement. These points are recalculated on a 24-hour cycle to ensure they represent current and substantive engagement rather than passive activity.

Points can be earned through a range of actions, including staking VIRTUAL tokens to receive veVIRTUAL, which qualifies holders for daily Virgen Points in proportion to their veVIRTUAL holdings. These points function as a metric for determining allocation eligibility, reflecting active participation within the protocol.

Earlier today, the platform confirmed that the daily points distribution for the previous day has been finalized. The Diamond Hand bonus related to Axelrod was not applied in this round, as the snapshot was taken prior to Axelrod’s official launch. Bonus accrual for Axelrod will begin on May 15th.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
