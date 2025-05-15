Virtuals Protocol Addresses TP Cooldown Issue And Initiates User Compensation

In Brief Virtuals Protocol has resolved the TP Cooldown Issue, which led to a discrepancy in the cooldown timestamp logic, and compensation is currently being processed for users who experienced point losses as a result.

AI agents platform focused on entertainment and gaming, Virtuals Protocol announced that it has resolved the TP Cooldown Issue, which stemmed from a developer re-lock event that caused a discrepancy in the cooldown timestamp logic. The problem has been successfully addressed.

Compensation is currently being processed for users who experienced point losses due to the issue, with missing points expected to be delivered to the affected wallets shortly.

The protocol clarified that this issue was entirely unrelated to Axelrod staking and did not interfere with any aspect of the staking mechanism.

Additionally, the team acknowledged attempts by certain individuals to manipulate the system by transferring tokens from developer wallets to unrelated addresses to trigger wallet hopping flags. These efforts were unsuccessful, as the system accurately detected and ignored the activity, ensuring no clustering or penalties were applied to unrelated wallets.

The protocol reiterated its ongoing commitment to maintaining fairness, security, and transparency throughout the Genesis phase.

Genesis Update: TP Cooldown Issue Patched



A TP Cooldown bug was identified, caused by a developer re-lock event that led to a mismatch in the cooldown timestamp logic. This issue has now been patched.



Virtuals Finalizes Latest Daily Points Distribution, Axelrod Bonus Accrual Set To Begin May 15

Virtuals Protocol allocates points to participants based on their active involvement. These points are recalculated on a 24-hour cycle to ensure they represent current and substantive engagement rather than passive activity.

Points can be earned through a range of actions, including staking VIRTUAL tokens to receive veVIRTUAL, which qualifies holders for daily Virgen Points in proportion to their veVIRTUAL holdings. These points function as a metric for determining allocation eligibility, reflecting active participation within the protocol.

Earlier today, the platform confirmed that the daily points distribution for the previous day has been finalized. The Diamond Hand bonus related to Axelrod was not applied in this round, as the snapshot was taken prior to Axelrod’s official launch. Bonus accrual for Axelrod will begin on May 15th.

