Vanar Unveils MyNeutron Decentralized AI Memory Layer For Portable And Permanent AI Context

In Brief Vanar has launched MyNeutron, a decentralized AI memory layer that transforms knowledge into user-owned, verifiable Seeds for seamless, permanent, and portable integration across AI models.

Network developing a comprehensive AI infrastructure stack for Web3, Vanar announced the launch of MyNeutron, the first decentralized AI memory layer. MyNeutron introduces a new concept called Seeds, which are compressed, verifiable knowledge capsules that provide users with full ownership of their data and context across different AI models.

For years, AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini have struggled with “AI amnesia,” requiring users to repeatedly provide the same information and depend on centralized servers. MyNeutron addresses this limitation by leveraging Vanar’s Neutron technology to convert knowledge into Seeds that can be securely stored in the cloud, on platforms like Google Drive, or permanently on-chain, creating a new category of AI memory assets fully controlled by the user.

“AI is only as good as what it remembers,” said Jawad Ashraf, Co-founder and CEO of Vanar, in a written statement. “Seeds are portable, verifiable, and composable across chains and apps—your AI context finally belongs to you,” he added.

MyNeutron: Decentralized AI Memory Layer Enabling User-Owned, Verifiable Knowledge Assets

MyNeutron allows users to capture content from a variety of sources, including webpages, PDFs, Gmail, Drive, Slack, and LLM chats, with a single click. The system automatically organizes this information into semantic, searchable memory units, which can then be integrated seamlessly into AI models such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini. For long-term preservation, Seeds can be anchored on-chain, providing permanent and verifiable storage.

Neutron introduces a novel category of memory assets known as Seeds, which can be owned, shared, or incorporated into AI agents and decentralized applications. By applying semantic compression, documents are transformed into AI-readable capsules without loss of meaning. Seeds are cryptographically tied to the user, ensuring that knowledge remains intact when switching devices, applications, or even blockchain networks.

All prompts, insights, and ideas are securely retained under the user’s control and can be reused across AI workflows. By integrating Vanar’s on-chain semantic data layer through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) or a Chrome extension, MyNeutron makes verifiable AI memory broadly accessible, enabling a new era of user-owned, agentic intelligence.

