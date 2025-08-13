Vanar Unveils Neutron Personal, Enabling Seamless AI Memory Portability Across Platforms

In Brief Vanar’s Neutron Personal provides a secure, on-chain AI memory system that preserves, organizes, and transfers knowledge across platforms while enabling verifiable, actionable, and shareable data.

Vanar, a company developing a comprehensive AI infrastructure stack for Web3, has introduced Neutron Personal — a memory engine designed to capture, organize, and preserve human knowledge across AI platforms. Neutron Personal converts dispersed ideas into searchable, permanent knowledge, allowing both individuals and organizations to securely store AI memory on-chain and seamlessly transfer it between systems.

Building on the Neutron compression and on-chain storage platform launched in April 2025, Neutron Personal solves a key challenge by eliminating the need to retrain models when moving between platforms.

Previously, valuable conversation histories, user preferences, and customized knowledge collections were lost whenever users switched services.

“Every conversation with AI starts from zero. Every platform switch requires uploading the same documents again. Every brilliant insight risks being lost forever,” says Jawad Ashraf, CEO of Vanar, in a written statement. “Neutron Personal ends this cycle. Your memory, your rules – store it privately, sync it across devices, or make it permanent on the blockchain. Platforms disappear, hard drives fail, but with Neutron Personal, your most brilliant insights become immortal,” he added.

Neutron Personal Introduces On-Chain AI Memory, Transforming Data Into Verifiable, Actionable, And Shareable Blockchain Assets

AI-related data loss has resulted in increased costs for professionals each year due to repeated uploads, wasted time, and lost insights, highlighting the importance of solutions like Neutron Personal that restore control over information.

The original Neutron platform introduced advanced compression technology capable of reducing files by up to 500 times into compact, queryable “Neutron Seeds” stored entirely on-chain. This system not only compresses data but also interprets it, enabling decentralized applications (dApps) to access and interact with the content directly without relying on external file storage or vulnerable infrastructures such as IPFS or centralized servers. By doing so, it converts static data into active, trustless assets maintained within the blockchain.

Neutron Personal extends the principles of on‑chain memory directly to AI knowledge, ensuring that all stored information is both actionable and permanently verifiable, eliminating the need for copy‑pasting or repeated uploads. Interaction is facilitated through context-aware “smart widgets” within the browser extension, allowing users to capture insights from any AI interface, organize them semantically, and reuse or preserve them across platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and others. Whether applied by individual users building personal AI assistants, researchers maintaining specialized datasets, or enterprises safeguarding institutional knowledge, Neutron Personal provides a unified, verifiable on-chain memory system. Market researchers and academic teams can store survey results, behavioral data, or custom-trained AI personas as executable memory assets, which can be shared across teams, directly analyzed by agents, and fully auditable for provenance through cryptographic verification.

Neutron Personal: Five-Layer AI Infrastructure With Resilient On-Chain Memory, Semantic Knowledge Activation, And Cross-Platform Data Portability

Neutron Personal represents the introduction of Vanar’s complete five-layer AI infrastructure stack, comprising Vanar Chain for AI-optimized on-chain data execution, Neutron for semantic memory and knowledge activation, and upcoming layers such as Kayon for reasoning, Axon for task automation, and Flows for industry-specific intelligent agents. By addressing memory at the user level, Vanar establishes a foundation for verifiable agents, on-chain reasoning, and future-proof intelligent automation. In April, Vanar showcased Neutron’s capabilities at TOKEN2049 in Dubai by compressing a 25 MB video into a seed and reconstructing it live on-chain, demonstrating a data storage method independent of IPFS, S3, or centralized hosting. Neutron Personal builds on this robustness, ensuring AI memory is resilient to platform shutdowns or cloud service interruptions, keeping users’ data portable, private, and persistent across devices and platforms.

Neutron Personal will be available for early access as a Chrome extension at vanarneutron.com, with support for Firefox, Edge, Brave, team deployments, and API access planned for the near future. In 2024, Vanar processed over 12 million transactions and established more than 100 strategic partnerships across finance, research, and enterprise sectors, reinforcing its position as a leader in decentralized, intelligent infrastructure.

