US CPI Data Sparks Mixed Crypto Market Response as Stock Futures Decline

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey With the release of January CPI data, the US stock futures extended their decline while the crypto market witnessed mixed reactions.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest inflation data, which indicates a softening in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate every year for January. The CPI increased by 3.1% compared to last year’s period, down from 3.4% in December.

The reported CPI inflation rate of 3.1% for January exceeded the market expectation, which was anticipated to be 2.9%. This suggests that inflation was higher than what analysts had predicted.

Moreover, the US stock futures extended their decline following the release of the January CPI data.

JUST IN: US stock futures extend decline after CPI data



Follow live updates: https://t.co/vlkY09Q3gb pic.twitter.com/nHKJ899DBG — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) February 13, 2024

The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 3.9% in January, matching the increase observed in December and surpassing analysts’ estimate of 3.7%. This stronger-than-expected reading adds to concerns about inflationary pressures in the economy.

The release of the CPI data had a notable impact on the US stock futures, with futures contracts for significant stock indices showing a decline. Investors reacted negatively to the higher-than-expected inflation figures, as elevated inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy stance to curb inflationary pressures, potentially leading to higher interest rates and reduced corporate earnings.

Cryptocurrency Market Reacts to CPI Data

In parallel, the cryptocurrency market witnessed mixed reactions to the CPI data release. Earlier Bitcoin, which is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced a surge in price, surpassing the $50,000 mark. It is currently trading at a little over $ 48,983 at the time of writing.

The $50,000 surge earlier coincided with a significant influx of buyers into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), highlighting continued interest in cryptocurrencies as an inflation hedge.

Analysts attribute this rise to the anticipation surrounding the imminent Bitcoin halving event scheduled for approx. April 18, 2024, with less than 10,000 blocks, 9,707 to be precise (at thetime of writing this story), remaining until the event.

However, the broader cryptocurrency market exhibited volatility, with some digital assets experiencing price fluctuations in response to the CPI data. The mixed reactions in the cryptocurrency market reflect the complex interplay of factors influencing investor sentiment, including inflation expectations, monetary policy outlook, and market dynamics.

The release of the January CPI data has underscored concerns about inflationary pressures in the economy, leading to a decline in US stock futures. While the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience in the face of inflationary pressures, with Bitcoin experiencing a surge in price, the broader market remains sensitive to evolving macroeconomic trends and policy developments.

