Markets News Report
February 13, 2024

US CPI Data Sparks Mixed Crypto Market Response as Stock Futures Decline

by
Published: February 13, 2024 at 9:49 am Updated: February 13, 2024 at 9:49 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 13, 2024 at 9:49 am

In Brief

With the release of January CPI data, the US stock futures extended their decline while the crypto market witnessed mixed reactions.

Crypto Market Shows Mixed Reactions to January US CPI Data, Stock Futures Decline

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest inflation data, which indicates a softening in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate every year for January. The CPI increased by 3.1% compared to last year’s period, down from 3.4% in December.

The reported CPI inflation rate of 3.1% for January exceeded the market expectation, which was anticipated to be 2.9%. This suggests that inflation was higher than what analysts had predicted.

Moreover, the US stock futures extended their decline following the release of the January CPI data.

The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 3.9% in January, matching the increase observed in December and surpassing analysts’ estimate of 3.7%. This stronger-than-expected reading adds to concerns about inflationary pressures in the economy.

The release of the CPI data had a notable impact on the US stock futures, with futures contracts for significant stock indices showing a decline. Investors reacted negatively to the higher-than-expected inflation figures, as elevated inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy stance to curb inflationary pressures, potentially leading to higher interest rates and reduced corporate earnings.

Cryptocurrency Market Reacts to CPI Data

In parallel, the cryptocurrency market witnessed mixed reactions to the CPI data release. Earlier Bitcoin, which is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced a surge in price, surpassing the $50,000 mark. It is currently trading at a little over $ 48,983 at the time of writing.

The $50,000 surge earlier coincided with a significant influx of buyers into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), highlighting continued interest in cryptocurrencies as an inflation hedge.

Analysts attribute this rise to the anticipation surrounding the imminent Bitcoin halving event scheduled for approx. April 18, 2024, with less than 10,000 blocks, 9,707 to be precise (at thetime of writing this story), remaining until the event.

However, the broader cryptocurrency market exhibited volatility, with some digital assets experiencing price fluctuations in response to the CPI data. The mixed reactions in the cryptocurrency market reflect the complex interplay of factors influencing investor sentiment, including inflation expectations, monetary policy outlook, and market dynamics.

The release of the January CPI data has underscored concerns about inflationary pressures in the economy, leading to a decline in US stock futures. While the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience in the face of inflationary pressures, with Bitcoin experiencing a surge in price, the broader market remains sensitive to evolving macroeconomic trends and policy developments.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization

by Victor Dey
February 13, 2024

Bitcoin Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining

by Victor Dey
February 12, 2024

xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Meta’s Quest VR Headsets Designed for Advertisements Not Great Experiences, claims Soundscape CEO Eric Alexander

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization

by Victor Dey
February 13, 2024

Anonymous Crypto Developers Introduce DN-404 as Competitive Alternative to Pandora’s ERC-404 Token Standard

by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024

CoinShares Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q4 2023, Totaling $42.2M in Revenue

by Kumar Gandharv
February 13, 2024

Bitcoin Ordinals Cumulative Fee Revenue Surpasses $300 Million, Reflects Growing Demand 

by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization
Business News Report
Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization
by Victor Dey
February 13, 2024
Anonymous Crypto Developers Introduce DN-404 as Competitive Alternative to Pandora’s ERC-404 Token Standard
News Report Technology
Anonymous Crypto Developers Introduce DN-404 as Competitive Alternative to Pandora’s ERC-404 Token Standard
by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024
CoinShares Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q4 2023, Totaling $42.2M in Revenue
Business News Report
CoinShares Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q4 2023, Totaling $42.2M in Revenue
by Kumar Gandharv
February 13, 2024
Bitcoin Ordinals Cumulative Fee Revenue Surpasses $300 Million, Reflects Growing Demand 
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Ordinals Cumulative Fee Revenue Surpasses $300 Million, Reflects Growing Demand 
by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.