News Report Technology
February 20, 2024

UK National Crime Agency Arrests LockBit Cybercrime Network Hackers, Plans to Assist Victims

by
Published: February 20, 2024 at 11:07 am Updated: February 20, 2024 at 11:08 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 20, 2024 at 11:07 am

In Brief

The UK NCA gained control of the cybercrime group LockBit, its network and primary tools used for cyber attacks.

UK National Crime Agency Dismantles LockBit Cybercrime Network, Makes Arrests, and Plans to Assist Victims

United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) announced that it had taken control of the cybercrime group LockBit, considered one of the most harmful globally. Through successfully infiltrating the group’s network, the NCA has effectively disrupted LockBit’s entire criminal operations and gained control over the primary tools LockBit uses for planning and executing cyber attacks.

Furthermore, NCA has gained control of LockBit’s primary administrative environment; a platform affiliates utilize to plan and execute attacks, and the group’s public-facing leak site on the dark web, where they previously hosted and threatened to publish stolen data from victims. The agency also acquired the source code of the LockBit platform, along with extensive intelligence gathered from their systems, including details about the group’s activities and insights into individuals who collaborated with them and availed their services to inflict harm on organizations globally.

Notably, some of the data on LockBit’s systems belonged to victims who had paid a ransom to the threat actors, indicating that the ransom payment does not ensure the deletion of data, contrary to the assurances made by the criminals.

Subsequently, two defendants responsible for utilizing LockBit to conduct ransomware attacks have been criminally charged and detained, and they will face trial in the United Kingdom.

Operation Cronos Dismantles LockBit, Paving the Way for Victim Assistance

The NCA, collaborating closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and supported by international partners from nine other countries, has conducted a covert investigation into LockBit as part of a dedicated task force known as “Operation Cronos”.

The technical infiltration and disruption are the initial steps in a series of actions against LockBit and its affiliates. In a broader coordinated effort led by Europol, two LockBit actors were arrested this morning in Poland and Ukraine, and over 200 cryptocurrency accounts associated with the group have been frozen.

The United States Department of Justice also disclosed that two defendants responsible for employing LockBit in ransomware attacks have been criminally charged, are currently in custody, and are scheduled for trial. The United States also unsealed indictments against two other Russian nationals for their alleged involvement in conspiring to commit LockBit attacks.

The NCA and international partners plan to assist LockBit victims further. The Agency has acquired over 1,000 decryption keys and will reach out to those based in the United Kingdom in the upcoming days and weeks to support and aid in recovering encrypted data.

The coordinated efforts of the NCA, along with international partners, allowed it to dismantle the LockBit cybercrime group and underscored the need for global collaboration in addressing evolving cyber threats.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Cometh Studio Launches Web3 Trading Card Game Cosmik Battle on Epic Games Store

by Victor Dey
February 20, 2024

Ethereum Price Rallies to $3K as Ethereum ETF Approval and Dencun Upgrade Anticipation Soars

by Kumar Gandharv
February 20, 2024

Swiss Bank PostFinance Launches Crypto Service in Partnership with Sygnum Bank

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2024

Humanity Protocol Emerges from Stealth, Partners with Animoca and Polygon Labs to Boost User Privacy on Polygon CDK

by Kumar Gandharv
February 20, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Meso Raises $9.5M in Funding led by Solana Ventures to Expand Crypto Payment Platform

by Kumar Gandharv
February 20, 2024

Inspect Collaborates with Avalanche to Launch Rewards System for Nurturing Ecosystem Loyalty

by Kumar Gandharv
February 20, 2024

Cometh Studio Launches Web3 Trading Card Game Cosmik Battle on Epic Games Store

by Victor Dey
February 20, 2024

CME Group to Launch Micro Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures on March 18th

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2024

AI in Crypto

Explore the ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence within the cryptocurrency sphere. Discover the transformative impact of AI ...

Know More

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Meso Raises $9.5M in Funding led by Solana Ventures to Expand Crypto Payment Platform
Business News Report
Meso Raises $9.5M in Funding led by Solana Ventures to Expand Crypto Payment Platform
by Kumar Gandharv
February 20, 2024
Inspect Collaborates with Avalanche to Launch Rewards System for Nurturing Ecosystem Loyalty
Markets News Report
Inspect Collaborates with Avalanche to Launch Rewards System for Nurturing Ecosystem Loyalty
by Kumar Gandharv
February 20, 2024
Cometh Studio Launches Web3 Trading Card Game Cosmik Battle on Epic Games Store
Business News Report
Cometh Studio Launches Web3 Trading Card Game Cosmik Battle on Epic Games Store
by Victor Dey
February 20, 2024
CME Group to Launch Micro Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures on March 18th
Markets News Report
CME Group to Launch Micro Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures on March 18th
by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.