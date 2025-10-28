Ubuntu Tribe: How Mamadou Toure Is Tokenizing Gold To Build Financial Freedom In The Web3 Era

In Brief Mamadou Toure of Ubuntu Tribe highlighted how tokenizing gold can democratize wealth, bridge TradFi and Web3, and promote ethical, sustainable investment.

At the beginning of October, the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore gathered leading innovators in crypto, blockchain, Web3, AI, and DePIN to discuss emerging global trends. Among them was Mamadou Toure, Founder and CEO of Ubuntu Tribe, a fintech venture redefining access to real-world assets through blockchain.

Mamadou Toure, a visionary in impact finance, spoke with us about tokenizing gold to democratize wealth, the lessons learned from traditional finance, and his mission to create a more equitable, sustainable global economy.

Democratizing Wealth Through Gold-Backed Tokens

Ubuntu Tribe’s mission is simple yet profound: to help people achieve financial freedom by making wealth creation accessible to everyone, regardless of geography or status.

“The way wealth is built shouldn’t penalize where you were born,” Mamadou Toure explained. “To escape the poverty or debt trap, people need real assets they can borrow against, grow, and pass down to future generations. Gold has always served that purpose—but it’s physical, heavy, and complex to move. That’s why we’ve tokenized and fractionalized it.”

Through Ubuntu Tribe, users can own gold-backed tokens starting from just $0.10—equivalent to one milligram of gold. “Anyone on the planet can now participate,” Mamadou Toure added. “Because it’s on-chain, it’s safe, fast, and easy to transfer without the gold ever having to move.”

The company envisions a near future where users can swap BTC, ETH, or USDT for gold-based tokens seamlessly—bridging traditional assets with the Web3 economy.

Rethinking Gold In The Digital Age

Before founding Ubuntu Tribe, Toure spent over two decades in traditional finance, giving him a unique perspective on how gold is valued differently in Web3 and traditional systems.

“Web3 often misunderstands gold because it comes from a purely digital environment,” he said. “Bitcoin has been called ‘digital gold,’ and while it has grown impressively, gold remains the foundation—stable, tangible, and consistently valuable.”

Mamadou Toure noted that gold’s market cap has outperformed Bitcoin’s in 2024, maintaining a 10:1 ratio over the last five years. “There’s a lack of education around this. But by calling Bitcoin ‘digital gold,’ even crypto maximalists are acknowledging gold’s enduring power.”

He also criticized traditional finance for its lack of transparency: “Central banks and large institutions buy gold quietly while the public remains uninformed. When gold hits record highs, you rarely see it on the news—because some players want to keep buying at low prices.”

Tokenized Gold: Real Innovation, Not Repackaging

Addressing skeptics who say tokenized gold simply “repackages” traditional assets, Mamadou Toure disagrees:

“Repackaging is innovation,” he insisted. “Bringing physical assets on-chain democratizes access. Fractional ownership of gold and other commodities changes lives.”

Mamadou Toure emphasized that Ubuntu Tribe’s gold-backed tokenization took years of engineering, compliance, and auditing. “Each token is linked to a specific gold serial number, verified by auditors before issuance. We cannot mint more tokens than the verified supply. This traceability, logic, and logistics—few have managed to get right.”

Real-World Assets: The Next Chapter Of Web3

Mamadou Toure believes RWAs are the inevitable future of Web3. “When you can tokenize commodities—not just precious metals—you create immense value. As the dollar weakens, global central banks are turning to gold, the timeless backbone of financial systems.”

Ubuntu Tribe views tokenized gold as the gateway to onboarding billions into Web3. “Gold is a universal asset. Everyone knows it, everyone trusts it. Tokenizing it allows us to connect what people already believe in with what they will come to trust—Web3.”

Building Trust, Compliance, And Sustainability

Since its founding five years ago, Ubuntu Tribe has built not only a token but a full ecosystem—from wallets to traceability systems and responsible sourcing.

“We’ve built a quantum-safe wallet with integrated payments and a dApp browser,” Mamadou Toure said. “We also took two years to secure MiCA compliance in the EU, ensuring full consumer protection. We have entities in the US, Singapore, and a regional headquarters in Dubai.”

The company operates gold vaults in Zurich, Stuttgart, Copenhagen, and soon Dubai and Singapore. But Toure’s vision goes beyond storage.

“I couldn’t take pride in selling gold-backed tokens without ensuring our gold is ethically sourced,” he emphasized. “We built a track-and-trace system from mine to vault, verifying every step. We also use zero-mercury extraction technology, ensuring our operations are environmentally and socially responsible.”

Ubuntu Tribe, he added, is a “conscious company”—aiming not only to change lives through investment but to uplift the miners and communities behind each gram of gold.

Circular Economy And Next Steps

Ubuntu Tribe is built on a circular economy model, proving that finance can deliver financial, social, and environmental returns simultaneously.

In the next 12–18 months, the company plans to expand its offering beyond gold. “We’re launching silver next quarter, followed by platinum and lithium,” Mamadou Toure revealed. “We want to bring hidden jewels to the masses—assets that are real, trusted, and scam-proof. One day soon, people might be using gold tokens to buy coffee.”

Ubuntu Tribe is also developing AI-powered financial tools. “Finance runs on two pillars—information symmetry and collateral,” Toure explained. “We’re tokenizing metals to give people on-chain collateral that doesn’t depend on credit history. And we’re building an AI financial literacy assistant in our wallet to help users learn, invest, and grow smarter.”

As Ubuntu Tribe enters its next phase, Toure remains grounded in purpose. “We’re not just tokenizing gold—we’re building a bridge between the old and the new world of finance. Real assets, real value, real impact. That’s what will drive the next generation of wealth creation.”

