Google Introduces Gemini CLI Open-Source AI Agent Bringing Gemini 2.5 Pro To Developers' Terminals

Technology company Google introduced the Gemini CLI, an open-source AI tool designed to integrate the capabilities of the Gemini model directly into the command-line interface. This utility offers streamlined access to the model, enabling efficient interaction through terminal commands.

Although optimized for coding tasks, Gemini CLI is built to support a broad spectrum of uses, including content creation, analytical problem-solving, research activities, and task organization. The Gemini CLI is also connected with Google’s AI-powered coding assistant, Gemini Code Assist, allowing developers across all Code Assist plans — including Free, Standard, and Enterprise — to utilize AI-driven coding features within both VS Code and the terminal environment.

In order to access Gemini CLI at no cost, users can sign in using a personal Google account, which provides a complimentary Gemini Code Assist license. This license includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, featuring a context window capable of handling up to one million tokens. During the preview phase, the service offers a high usage threshold, allowing up to 60 model requests per minute and 1,000 requests daily without charge.

Currently in preview, Gemini CLI delivers advanced AI functionality across tasks such as interpreting code, managing files, executing commands, and addressing issues dynamically. It introduces enhanced capabilities to the terminal environment, supporting tasks like code generation, debugging, and process optimization through natural language interaction. Its features include integration with Google Search for real-time information retrieval, support for the Model Context Protocol and bundled extensions to expand functionality, customizable prompts and settings to adapt to different use cases, and options for non-interactive use within scripts to support automation and integration with broader workflows.

Gemini CLI And Gemini Code Assist To Share AI Technology For Seamless Developer Support

Gemini CLI is released under the Apache 2.0 license, making it fully open source. This allows developers to examine the codebase, assess its functionality, and evaluate any security considerations. The project is designed to encourage community involvement, with contributions welcomed in the form of bug reports, feature suggestions, security enhancements, and code submissions. The tool is built with extensibility in mind, incorporating developing standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), structured system prompts using GEMINI.md, and customizable settings that support both individual and collaborative configurations. Recognizing the highly personalized nature of terminal environments, the design prioritizes user flexibility and customization.

Gemini Code Assist, Google’s AI-powered tool for coding support across experience levels—from learners to professionals—shares its core technology with Gemini CLI. Within the VS Code environment, users can enter prompts into the chat interface in agent mode, enabling Code Assist to carry out a range of development tasks including writing tests, correcting code, implementing features, and performing migrations. The system generates a structured, multi-step approach based on the given prompt, includes mechanisms for error recovery, and can propose alternative solutions beyond the original scope. This agent mode is available at no additional cost on all Code Assist plans—Free, Standard, and Enterprise—via the Insiders release channel.

