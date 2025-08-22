en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business Markets News Report Technology
August 22, 2025

Tyr Capital Launches Market-Neutral Fund To Target Consistent Yields Amid Evolving Bitcoin Treasury Strategies

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 22, 2025 at 6:50 am Updated: August 22, 2025 at 6:50 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 22, 2025 at 6:50 am

In Brief

Tyr Capital has launched a Market-Neutral Fund designed to generate consistent yields through diversified strategies, helping digital asset treasuries and institutional investors enhance capital efficiency and capture sustainable returns.

Tyr Capital Launches Market-Neutral Fund To Target Consistent Yields Amid Evolving Bitcoin Treasury Strategies

Global digital asset manager, Tyr Capital announced the launch of a new Market-Neutral Fund, aimed at providing investors with consistent returns through market-neutral and arbitrage strategies. The fund is structured to exploit inefficiencies across the digital asset market while remaining largely independent of overall market movements. 

By employing a diversified set of strategies, the fund seeks to generate and sustain competitive yields across different market conditions, leveraging the team’s extensive trading experience and proven track record.

The leadership at Tyr Capital began their careers as oil traders in the early 2000s, gaining significant expertise in executing market-neutral strategies under volatile conditions—experience that has been directly applied to the digital asset space. 

As corporate adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets grows, Tyr Capital anticipates treasury strategies evolving beyond traditional financing methods such as convertibles and ATM issuance. Companies capable of generating sustainable yields from their holdings are increasingly rewarded with higher valuations, reflecting more efficient asset deployment and improved asset-per-share growth. The Market-Neutral Fund provides allocators and corporate treasuries with a platform to capture yield opportunities, enhance capital efficiency, and support long-term growth.

Ed Hindi, Chief Investment Officer at Tyr Capital, highlighted in a written statement that the market is signaling that digital asset treasuries actively generating yield are starting to trade at a premium. He explained that this premium is driven by capital efficiency, but emphasized that it is no longer solely about efficiency; it has become a matter of survival. Ed Hindi added that the companies that succeed in the next phase will be those that effectively integrate yield generation as a central element of their treasury strategy.

Tyr Capital Expands Digital Asset Offerings And Partnerships To Advance Bitcoin DeFi Adoption

Tyr Capital is an alternative asset manager specializing in the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, with a focus on Bitcoin, decentralized finance (DeFi), and yield generation. It offers several investment vehicles, including the Tyr Capital Multi-Strategy Fund (TCMF) and the Tyr Capital Market-Neutral Fund (TCMN). The firm has also partnered with technology providers like HedgeGuard to enhance operational efficiency and transparency in its fund activities.

Recently, the firm has collaborated with BOB and the bitvm/acc working group to support and promote the adoption of DeFi solutions on the Bitcoin network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cohere Unveils Command A Reasoning To Power Enterprise Applications With Advanced Performance, Efficiency, And Control

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

Camp Network Launches Eligibility Checker For Season 1 Airdrop

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

Optimism Partners With Flashbots To Enhance Sequencing Across All OP Stack Chains

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

Ripple And SBI VC Trade Collaborate To Introduce RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Q1 2026

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Cohere Unveils Command A Reasoning To Power Enterprise Applications With Advanced Performance, Efficiency, And Control

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

Camp Network Launches Eligibility Checker For Season 1 Airdrop

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

Optimism Partners With Flashbots To Enhance Sequencing Across All OP Stack Chains

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

Ripple And SBI VC Trade Collaborate To Introduce RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Q1 2026

by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Cohere Unveils Command A Reasoning To Power Enterprise Applications With Advanced Performance, Efficiency, And Control
News Report Technology
Cohere Unveils Command A Reasoning To Power Enterprise Applications With Advanced Performance, Efficiency, And Control
by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025
Camp Network Launches Eligibility Checker For Season 1 Airdrop
News Report Technology
Camp Network Launches Eligibility Checker For Season 1 Airdrop
by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025
Optimism Partners With Flashbots To Enhance Sequencing Across All OP Stack Chains
News Report Technology
Optimism Partners With Flashbots To Enhance Sequencing Across All OP Stack Chains
by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025
Ripple And SBI VC Trade Collaborate To Introduce RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Q1 2026
News Report Technology
Ripple And SBI VC Trade Collaborate To Introduce RLUSD Stablecoin In Japan By Q1 2026
by Alisa Davidson
August 22, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.