November 30, 2023

Trust Wallet Grapples with Bitcoin Node Issues Amid Rising Transaction Pressure

Published: November 30, 2023 at 12:10 am Updated: November 30, 2023 at 12:10 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 30, 2023 at 12:10 am

In Brief

Trust Wallet is experiencing technical issues with its Bitcoin nodes due to increased transactions per block, resulting in potential missing transaction history and failed transactions for its users.

Trust Wallet, a widely used cryptocurrency wallet, is currently encountering issues with its Bitcoin nodes, which the company attributes to an increase in transactions per block on the Bitcoin network.

This surge in transaction volume is reportedly causing instability among various node providers, leading to technical difficulties for Trust Wallet users.

The primary impact observed by Trust Wallet users is the potential disappearance of transaction history for the Bitcoin-blockbook chain, which could last up to six hours, as well as the occurrence of failed transactions. The company’s platform team is actively monitoring the situation and implementing measures to resolve these challenges.

This development underscores the growing pains of the Bitcoin network as it handles an increased number of transactions. Such issues highlight the need for continuous improvements in the scalability and stability of blockchain technology, especially as digital currencies become more mainstream.

Wallet has expressed its commitment to addressing these issues swiftly and efficiently. The company has reassured its user base of its dedication to ensuring reliable service and maintaining the trust that users have placed in their platform.

Trust Wallet is actively working on the situation and anticipates providing further updates to keep users informed and address these technical challenges.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

