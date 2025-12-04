Trezor Suite Now Offers ADA Staking Via Everstake With 0 Fees For First Four Months

In Brief Trezor has partnered with Everstake to offer non-custodial ADA staking through Trezor Suite, with zero fees for the first four months and enhanced user experience.

Trezor, a pioneer in the hardware wallet industry, has partnered with Everstake, the largest global provider of non-custodial staking services, to offer Cardano (ADA) staking within its Trezor Suite application. Although ADA staking was previously available, this new collaboration with Everstake enhances the user experience with improved staking conditions. The feature is accessible on Trezor Safe 7, Trezor Safe 5, Trezor Safe 3, and Trezor Model T devices.

Everstake, established in 2018 by blockchain engineers, is a leading non-custodial staking provider, serving both institutional and retail clients. It is trusted by over 1,000,000 users across more than 80 Proof-of-Stake networks and currently manages $7 billion in staked assets, offering institutional-grade infrastructure with a 99.98% uptime. To incentivize new users, Everstake will operate with zero staking fees from 24 November 2025 to 24 March 2026.

“This partnership brings together self-custody and staking in a way that’s both secure and transparent,” said Matej Zak, CEO of Trezor, in a written statement. “Users can now participate in Cardano staking without transferring assets to a third party — their private keys remain safely offline, secured by their Trezor device,” he added.

Non-Custodial ADA Staking Now Available In Trezor Suite

Trezor users can now access staking directly from their ADA account in the Trezor Suite application. The delegation process is facilitated through an integrated interface, with confirmation required on the hardware wallet itself. To initiate staking, users must register a stake key, which involves a refundable deposit of 2 ADA and a network transaction fee, in line with Cardano’s standard staking protocol.

Throughout the entire process, private keys remain securely stored on the user’s Trezor device, ensuring no third-party involvement or loss of control over the funds. This approach reflects Trezor’s commitment to enabling secure and independent participation in decentralized networks.

“Integrating ADA staking into Trezor through Everstake brings hardware-level security together with the operational performance institutions rely on,” said Bohdan Opryshko, Co-Founder and COO at Everstake, in a written statement. “Our priority is consistent rewards, high uptime, and providing Cardano delegators with a clear and secure way to participate in staking — all while ensuring they retain full control of their assets,” he added.

Staking rewards for Cardano are calculated on a per-epoch basis and can fluctuate depending on pool performance and network conditions. Within Trezor Suite, users will be presented with an estimated annual percentage yield (APY) ranging from 2% to 2.5%, reflecting the expected long-term rate once the pool becomes fully active. In the early epochs, rewards may not be immediately visible in explorers but should stabilize as the process progresses. Currently, the Trezor staking pool is operating with a 0% fee during the initial launch phase, which may result in more favorable protocol rewards compared to pools that impose a fee.

Trezor, established in 2013, is the original hardware wallet company for Bitcoin. It played a key role in pioneering self-custody solutions for crypto assets, providing an open-source device that enables users to securely store their cryptocurrencies independently. Over the years, Trezor has expanded its product offerings to include both hardware and software solutions designed to enhance security for a wide range of users, from beginners to experienced crypto enthusiasts. In 2023, the company launched Trezor Academy, a program focused on educating individuals on how to participate safely in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Trezor is a subsidiary of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company dedicated to advancing innovation in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Recently, Trezor introduced MEV Protection in Trezor Suite, a feature aimed at protecting users’ Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base transactions from malicious bots and exploitative actions. This addition aims to provide a more stable and reliable experience for users when sending and swapping cryptocurrencies.

