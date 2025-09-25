Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability

Provider of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, Trezor introduced MEV Protection in Trezor Suite. The feature is designed to safeguard users’ Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base transactions from bots and exploitative activities while providing a more consistent and reliable experience for sending and swapping cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain transactions often carry hidden risks, as bots and malicious actors can manipulate transaction ordering, leading to higher fees, unfavorable prices, or failed swaps. This practice, known as Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), can erode user confidence and complicate cryptocurrency use.

With MEV Protection integrated directly into Trezor Suite, transactions are routed through secure, private channels facilitated by infrastructure partner Merkle.io. This system helps prevent front-running, sandwich attacks, and other exploitative behaviors, offering users greater control and assurance over their transactions.

Understanding How MEV Protection Functions Within Trezor Suite

The feature is fully integrated into Trezor Suite’s transaction flow and requires no additional setup. By concealing transactions from predatory bots, MEV Protection helps users experience reduced slippage when swapping tokens, fewer failed transactions, and more consistent, fair trade outcomes.

“This launch reinforces Trezor’s dedication to providing secure, reliable, and seamless crypto experiences to our community,” said Lauri Hänninen, Trezor’s Product Marketing Lead, in a written statement. “With MEV Protection integrated into Trezor Suite, our users can trade, swap, and transact with greater confidence and control,” he added.

The feature represents a component of Trezor Suite’s ongoing product development, aimed at providing practical security enhancements that respond directly to user requirements.

Trezor Reports Over 200,000 ETH Staked Through Trezor Suite

Trezor, founded in 2013, is recognized as the original Bitcoin hardware wallet company. It played a pioneering role in the development of self-custody for cryptocurrency, providing users with an open-source device for secure and independent storage of digital assets.

The company has since expanded its offerings to include a variety of hardware and software solutions designed to enhance security for both beginner and experienced crypto users. In 2023, Trezor launched Trezor Academy, an initiative focused on educating communities about safe and responsible participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Trezor operates as part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company dedicated to Bitcoin and crypto innovation.

In its latest Trezor Staking Report, the company revealed that users have staked over 200,000 ETH through the non-custodial staking feature in Trezor Suite.

