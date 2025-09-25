en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 25, 2025

Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 25, 2025 at 6:06 am Updated: September 25, 2025 at 6:06 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 25, 2025 at 6:06 am

In Brief

Trezor has added MEV Protection to Trezor Suite, providing users with enhanced security and more reliable, bot-resistant cryptocurrency transactions.

Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability

Provider of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, Trezor introduced MEV Protection in Trezor Suite. The feature is designed to safeguard users’ Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Base transactions from bots and exploitative activities while providing a more consistent and reliable experience for sending and swapping cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain transactions often carry hidden risks, as bots and malicious actors can manipulate transaction ordering, leading to higher fees, unfavorable prices, or failed swaps. This practice, known as Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), can erode user confidence and complicate cryptocurrency use.

With MEV Protection integrated directly into Trezor Suite, transactions are routed through secure, private channels facilitated by infrastructure partner Merkle.io. This system helps prevent front-running, sandwich attacks, and other exploitative behaviors, offering users greater control and assurance over their transactions.

Understanding How MEV Protection Functions Within Trezor Suite

The feature is fully integrated into Trezor Suite’s transaction flow and requires no additional setup. By concealing transactions from predatory bots, MEV Protection helps users experience reduced slippage when swapping tokens, fewer failed transactions, and more consistent, fair trade outcomes.

“This launch reinforces Trezor’s dedication to providing secure, reliable, and seamless crypto experiences to our community,” said Lauri Hänninen, Trezor’s Product Marketing Lead, in a written statement. “With MEV Protection integrated into Trezor Suite, our users can trade, swap, and transact with greater confidence and control,” he added.

The feature represents a component of Trezor Suite’s ongoing product development, aimed at providing practical security enhancements that respond directly to user requirements.

Trezor Reports Over 200,000 ETH Staked Through Trezor Suite

Trezor, founded in 2013, is recognized as the original Bitcoin hardware wallet company. It played a pioneering role in the development of self-custody for cryptocurrency, providing users with an open-source device for secure and independent storage of digital assets.

The company has since expanded its offerings to include a variety of hardware and software solutions designed to enhance security for both beginner and experienced crypto users. In 2023, Trezor launched Trezor Academy, an initiative focused on educating communities about safe and responsible participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Trezor operates as part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company dedicated to Bitcoin and crypto innovation.

In its latest Trezor Staking Report, the company revealed that users have staked over 200,000 ETH through the non-custodial staking feature in Trezor Suite.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

GoMining Surpasses 10M TH Hashrate, Showing Retail Mining Can Scale To Institutional Levels

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative
News Report Technology
OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market
Opinion Technology
Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.