Trezor Reports Over 200K ETH Staked Via Trezor Suite, Highlighting Strong Adoption Of SecureEthereum Staking

In Brief Trezor’s latest report reveals that users have staked over 200,000 ETH via its non-custodial staking feature, showcasing strong adoption of secure Ethereum staking through Trezor Suite.

Original Bitcoin hardware wallet company, Trezor, has announced in its latest Trezor Staking Report that users have staked over 200,000 ETH through the non-custodial staking feature in Trezor Suite, which was introduced in May 2024. This feature enables individuals to participate in Ethereum’s network consensus while maintaining full control over their assets.

“Over 200,000 ETH staked in just over a year shows that people want a solution that’s both safe and simple,” said Lauri Hänninen, Product Marketing Lead at Trezor, to Mpost. “Trezor lets users retain full control of their private keys while leveraging a trusted staking partner, delivering exactly that. Our community wants to grow their ETH without giving up control, and this milestone proves they can do both. We expect this trend to continue as more users discover the benefits of secure, self-custodial staking,” he added.

In partnership with Everstake, a provider of staking-as-a-service, the feature requires a minimum stake of just 0.1 ETH. Staking rewards are automatically compounded, and the entire process is seamlessly integrated into Trezor Suite, making it accessible and user-friendly for both seasoned and new participants.

According to Lauri Hänninen, integrating staking directly into Trezor Suite simplifies the process, allowing it to be managed alongside other cryptocurrency activities such as buying and swapping within a single secure platform. This approach makes staking an integrated and straightforward aspect of cryptocurrency management rather than a separate or complex task.

The staking achievement highlights the increasing demand for secure, self-custodial services within the Ethereum network.

Notably, featuring low entry requirements and straightforward access, Trezor’s staking system has the potential to attract new users while continuing to meet the needs of seasoned cryptocurrency participants.

“Low minimums and a guided, in-app process make staking approachable for newcomers, while industry-leading hardware security and auto-compounded rewards provide an optimized experience for experienced users. From first-time stakers to crypto natives, our solution makes participation easy, safe, and accessible for everyone,” Lauri Hänninen told to Mpost.

Trezor: Transforming Self-Custody For Crypto Assets, Expanding Security Solutions And Education For All Users

Founded in 2013, Trezor is the original hardware wallet company for Bitcoin. It was a pioneer in promoting self-custody for cryptocurrency assets, offering an open-source device that provides secure and independent storage solutions for digital currencies.

Over the years, Trezor has expanded its product offerings, including both hardware and software solutions designed to enhance security for users at all levels, from beginners to advanced cryptocurrency enthusiasts. In 2023, the company introduced Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at educating grassroots communities on secure participation within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Trezor operates under SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company focused on advancing innovation in Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency space.

