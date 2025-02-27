Mercuryo On-ramps Power Everstake Amid Surge In Demand For ETH Staking

In Brief Mercuryo has launched on-ramp services for Everstake, enabling its users to easily access the company’s suite of staking services.

Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo announced the launch of on-ramp services for Everstake, a prominent global provider of staking and blockchain solutions. This new integration allows Everstake users to easily access the company’s range of staking services.

“We are delighted with the launch of these on-ramps for ETH staking,” said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo, in a written statement. “Staking in the Ethereum ecosystem has a bright future, as evidenced by the impressive growth in ETH staking that we’ve witnessed on the Everstake platform over the past year,” he added.

The launch of on-ramps on the Everstake platform, which benefits from high uptime due to its strong global infrastructure and the expertise of its team, offers users an efficient way to access Ethereum (ETH) staking.

Ethereum Sees Growth In Staking, Wallets, And Adoption

ETH staking is a crucial element for ensuring the sustainability of the Ethereum ecosystem. Since Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus in 2022, the number of active validators has increased by 130%, rising from 456,909 to 1,052,014, according to Everstake, which compiled data from various on-chain sources.

Additionally, the total amount of staked ETH has grown steadily by 15.5%, increasing from 29,216,256 in January 2024 to 33,745,280 in January 2025, according to Everstake data.

According to data from Etherscan, the number of unique Ethereum wallets has increased by 44.7% from October 1st, 2022, to February 5th, 2025, indicating a growing adoption of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Additionally, Ethereum’s upcoming Pectra upgrade and the recent increase in the gas limit have been positively received by participants in the ecosystem as steps toward fostering growth.

ETH staking is considered environmentally friendly, as Ethereum employs a PoS consensus mechanism, which is more energy-efficient than the Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. Ethereum’s transition to PoS has positioned it as one of the most energy-efficient blockchain networks, maintaining security and decentralization without the heavy energy demands of PoW.

Mercuryo is a leader and innovator in the rapidly evolving Web3 space, offering a range of payment solutions with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo’s user-friendly solutions are simplifying the digital token experience for newcomers, while the company specializes in optimizing capital flow within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, consolidating various payment solutions into a single platform.

