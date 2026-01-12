Top Crypto And Digital Asset Events To Attend In Hong Kong This February

In Brief Hong Kong will host a series of major conferences and summits in early February 2026, bringing together institutional investors, developers, and financial leaders to explore blockchain, tokenization, Web3 innovation, and the future of digital asset management.

Hong Kong, long recognized as a global hub for finance and innovation, is set to become a focal point for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and institutional digital asset activity in early February 2026. The first half of the month will bring together developers, founders, investors, regulators, and financial leaders across a series of high-profile conferences and summits designed to explore the next frontier of Web3, tokenization, and real-world asset integration.

From deep-dive technical discussions to curated networking sessions, Hong Kong is positioning itself as a must-attend hub for anyone engaged in the evolving landscape of digital finance, institutional adoption, and Web3 innovation.

Date: February 4–5, 2026

Digital Assets Week is an executive-level series focused on bridging financial institutions, infrastructure providers, and regulatory bodies to advance the digitization and tokenization of asset classes. The event emphasizes two primary areas: bringing traditional funding and listing players together with new digital exchanges and platforms, and exploring institutional adoption of digital assets across technology, crypto, and securities. The summit offers curated, in-person networking for a highly selective audience, including financial institutions, institutional investors, brokers, private equity and venture capital firms, infrastructure providers, exchanges, and regulators, creating a comprehensive forum for discussion on technology, regulation, and digital asset markets.

Date: February 9, 2026

This fourth edition of Liquidity 2026 focuses on institutional liquidity, prime brokerage, and multi-asset digital infrastructure. The summit explores the convergence of digital assets, tokenized markets, and traditional finance, covering market developments, technological innovations, emerging regulatory frameworks, risk management, compliance practices, and global policy trends. Attendees engage in thought-provoking discussions with industry leaders and connect with trading firms, hedge funds, asset allocators, exchanges, custodians, banks, and regulators, fostering collaboration to seize opportunities at the intersection of finance and technology.

Date: February 9, 2026

This one-day forum highlights the emerging trends in institutional tokenization and bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain platforms. The summit serves as a leading forum for exploring tokenized real-world assets, liquidity solutions, and investment strategies that leverage blockchain innovation. It attracts top-tier speakers, high-net-worth individuals, and billion-dollar funds, providing in-depth discussions on the latest developments in blockchain technology, tokenized assets, and institutional finance. Participants can expect opportunities for meaningful networking with investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, equipping attendees with insights and connections to navigate the evolving landscape of tokenization and the digital investment world.

Date: February 10, 2026

Held during Consensus Hong Kong, this invite-only, one-day summit focuses on the tokenization of real-world assets for institutional finance. Targeted at banks, financial leaders, and professionals, the event covers the latest pilots, regulatory sandboxes, and policy advancements shaping compliant tokenized assets. Attendees will examine best practices for developing scalable tokenization platforms using permissioned blockchains and privacy-focused technologies, including ZK proofs and Cardano Midnight. The summit also explores bridging decentralized and traditional finance, enabling regulated institutions to access on-chain liquidity, settlement, and tokenized products, while highlighting the cost-saving and efficiency potential of tokenization for institutional asset management.

Date: February 12, 2026

A premier conference dedicated to bridging cryptocurrency and institutional asset management, the HSC Asset Management Conference will focus on money, business investments, and Web3 projects. Designed for companies seeking to showcase their vision and engage with top-tier investors and founders, the event emphasizes digital asset management and investment strategies. Attendees will include family offices, Web2 and Web3 funds, and angel investors, exploring the most relevant trends in cryptocurrency today, such as AI, DeFi, real-world assets (RWAs), PayFi, and infrastructure. The conference also highlights capital flows, emerging technologies, and the evolving digital economy, providing a platform for conversations driving the next wave of digital transformation.

