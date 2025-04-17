Timeboost Debuts On Arbitrum One, Aiming To Mitigate Congestion, Spam, And Latency-Based Competition

In Brief Arbitrum introduced Timeboost on its Arbitrum One network, a new transaction ordering mechanism intended to address network congestion, transaction spam, and latency-based competition.

Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum introduced Timeboost on its Arbitrum One network, describing it as a new transaction ordering mechanism intended to address common issues such as network congestion, transaction spam, and latency-based competition.

Currently, Arbitrum follows a “First-Come, First-Serve” (FCFS) transaction ordering model, which provides a generally positive user experience and protects against certain kinds of harmful miner extractable value (MEV). However, according to the team, much of the MEV activity on the chain involves searchers investing heavily in faster hardware or spamming transactions to gain a competitive edge in latency-sensitive scenarios—behavior that contributes to unnecessary network strain.

Timeboost is designed as an alternative ordering approach that maintains the advantages of FCFS while also introducing a mechanism for reducing latency-related competition. It does this by implementing a sealed-bid, second-price auction system tied to an “express lane” within the Arbitrum sequencer. Transactions submitted through this express lane are sequenced without delay, while others face a small, predefined delay—currently set at 200 milliseconds. Auction winners gain exclusive, temporary access to the express lane, allowing them to avoid the delay and have their transactions prioritized.

The introduction of Timeboost is expected to allow ecosystem participants—especially chain operators and advanced users such as searchers—to engage in MEV capture in a more structured, less disruptive way. Instead of investing in hardware or engaging in spam to compete, participants can allocate resources toward bidding for transaction priority. For chain owners, this may also introduce a potential revenue stream derived from the MEV already being generated on their platforms.

Importantly, Timeboost is an optional feature that can be adopted by Arbitrum chains with either centralized or decentralized sequencer models. While the full decentralized design is still in development, the current centralized implementation is publicly available and has been proposed to the Arbitrum DAO to allow earlier deployment. The platform emphasizes that even with Timeboost enabled, the overall block time on Arbitrum chains will remain fast—continuing at 250 milliseconds.

Timeboost Explained: Purpose And Implementation

Timeboost is described as a transaction ordering mechanism used by Arbitrum chains. It establishes the set of rules that sequencers must follow when organizing user-submitted transactions. While the current system operates under a FCFS model, Timeboost introduces modifications intended to preserve many of FCFS’s advantages while addressing some of its operational inefficiencies. In the near term, the system will operate through a single sequencer, though support for decentralized sequencers enforcing Timeboost rules is planned.

The sequencer’s core function on an Arbitrum chain is to receive valid transactions, arrange them based on the transaction ordering policy, and then distribute the finalized order through a live feed and in compressed form to the chain’s data availability layer. Timeboost builds on this process by integrating three key elements. First, it introduces an “express lane” that enables qualifying transactions to be processed immediately upon arrival. Second, it utilizes an off-chain auction—conducted by an autonomous system—to determine which participant controls the express lane during a defined time interval. Lastly, a smart contract deployed on-chain records the auction results and manages the distribution of proceeds, acting as the authoritative source of truth.

The auction cycle is structured around a default 60-second round. Transactions not submitted through the express lane face an intentional delay of 200 milliseconds to their timestamp, which may result in their inclusion in the subsequent block. This artificial delay, combined with the continued 250-millisecond block time, ensures the system remains responsive while enabling more efficient transaction ordering.

One of Timeboost’s goals is to maintain a user-friendly experience, which Arbitrum chains are known for, while resolving limitations of pure FCFS ordering. The system does not grant auction winners control over transaction visibility or block ordering—auction winners only gain a temporary advantage in transaction processing, not privileged insight into the mempool. Because the mempool remains private, the risks associated with front-running and sandwich attacks are still mitigated.

Timeboost is also framed as a way to improve network efficiency and introduce a novel value capture mechanism. Instead of relying on hardware advantages or spamming to gain transaction priority—a behavior that often leads to network congestion—participants can now bid for time-based advantages. This shift is expected to reduce MEV-driven network spam and redirect competition toward the auction process.

For chain operators, Timeboost offers potential economic benefits. Proceeds from the auctions can be collected in native gas tokens and redirected to support applications, reward users, or fund development. This introduces a new way to align chain activity with ecosystem growth.

Timeboost is entirely optional and can be enabled at the discretion of individual Arbitrum chains. Chains can continue operating normally without it, but those that opt in can customize its configuration to suit specific use cases.

The impact of Timeboost varies by user group. For everyday users, the changes are minimal—non-express lane transactions may experience a slight increase in processing time, up to approximately 450 milliseconds, but protections against malicious MEV behaviors remain intact due to the use of a private mempool. For chain owners, the system provides a potential revenue stream and a new mechanism to enhance token utility. And for sophisticated on-chain participants, such as arbitrageurs and searchers, Timeboost opens the door to alternative strategies—such as buying express lane access or monetizing unused slots—that could prove more cost-effective than previous MEV tactics reliant on infrastructure or speed alone.

