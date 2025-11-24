en en
November 24, 2025

This Week’s Crypto Tape: No Crash, Just Gravity — Bitcoin Drifts While Institutions Rotate Toward SOL And XRP

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 24, 2025 at 8:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 24, 2025 at 8:14 am

In Brief

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market drifted lower this past week, reflecting macro uncertainty, volatile ETF flows, and cautious investor sentiment.

This Week’s Crypto Tape: No Crash, Just Gravity — Bitcoin Drifts While Institutions Rotate Toward SOL And XRP

Some weeks the market screams, other weeks it sulks — and this past week it was one slow, heavy sigh. Prices didn’t fall off a cliff, they just kept sliding in that weary, reluctant way that makes you wonder if the market’s actually telling you something, or simply too tired. Let’s take a look at what really shaped this drift.

Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market at large 

From 17–24 November, Bitcoin sank from the low $90Ks into the high $80Ks, even if the tail end of the week tried to muster a mild bounce. 

Bitcoin drifted from the low-$90Ks into the high-$80Ks between November 17 and 24, showing steady exhaustion rather than a full capitulation move.

What’s notable is that we didn’t see a collapse — it was just one of those stretches where you keep refreshing the chart thinking, “Is that it? Are we really just sliding?” And yeah, we really were.

What actually pushed BTC around this week

The story, if you zoom out, is one of a market that cannot decide what to do with the Fed. Early November had traders flirting with the idea of a December rate cut. Then those odds sank into the 30% range. This week though? They jumped again — almost doubling at one point — and of course Bitcoin perked up slightly because macro traders are basically Pavlov’s dogs at this point.

Fed-rate-cut odds swung sharply higher midweek, highlighting traders’ confusion and feeding Bitcoin’s brief, uncertain bounce.

But let’s be honest: nobody trusted that signal. Rate-cut odds swinging that violently in a single month screams indecision, not conviction.

Rate-cut probabilities nearly doubled in a single week, signaling macro indecision that spilled over into crypto markets.

Then Nvidia happened. The whole tech complex shuddered, AI-bubble whispers resurfaced, and Bitcoin tracked that risk-off mood almost tick-for-tick. You could feel traders asking themselves, “Is this the beginning of a bigger deleveraging, or just everyone de-grossing ahead of year-end?” No one had a confident answer, and that uncertainty bleeds directly into price.

Spot-Bitcoin ETF data showed whipsaw flows — out, in, then out again — reflecting institutional stress-rebalancing rather than fresh conviction.

Meanwhile, ETF flows were their own soap opera. BlackRock’s IBIT saw some of its worst November outflows on record. And just a day later — small inflows. Another day later? More outflows. And it didn’t read quite like institutions fleeing — more like rebalancing under stress. Still, it added to the sense that big money wasn’t eagerly stepping in to defend anything.

Realized-loss charts hit levels last seen during the FTX crash, revealing retail capitulation and cautious whale accumulation.

And sentiment… ooof. Realised losses hit FTX-era levels. Retail was shaken. Whales were nibbling, but quietly. Traders keep asking themselves: “If realised losses look like this, how far is the real bottom?” And nobody really wants to answer that out loud.

Where does that leave BTC?

We’re still in that unpleasant in-between zone. Not crashing, not bottoming, not reversing, but merely drifting. If macro finally calms down and those ETF flows settle, this $85K–$90K pocket might just stabilise, who knows? But nothing about this week gave off an “okay, we’re done falling” type vibe.

Notable outliers amongst bearish fear  

Surprisingly enough, a handful of pockets did show life. Not enough to declare any sort of altseason, of course, but enough that some investors didn’t spend the week stress-refreshing their portfolios. 

  1. Solana ETFs — shockingly strong flows

Even as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs leaked money left and right, Solana ETPs kept attracting inflows. For ten straight days, in fact.

Solana ETPs logged ten straight days of inflows even as BTC and ETH funds bled, suggesting selective institutional risk-taking.

That didn’t save the SOL price — the whole market was too risk-off for that — but if you’re an investor who cares about who is buying, not what the ticker did this week, that was one of the few genuinely bullish datapoints.

SOL prices still slipped with the broader market, but strong ETF inflows hinted at underlying investor confidence.

It told us that institutions are still leaning into SOL even as they back away from BTC and ETH in the short term. Was SOL green? Unfortunately, no. But did SOL investors have a reason to smirk? Oh yes!

  1. XRP — same story, different flavour

XRP ETFs also kept pulling in money. Again, the price didn’t break upward (far from it), but inflows during a red week say something: someone with size is quietly accumulating.

XRP ETFs drew steady inflows and a new launch despite bearish sentiment, implying quiet accumulation by larger players.

XRP even had an ETF launch lined up — which is insane timing given the market backdrop — but the fact the issuer didn’t back out suggests demand is real.

  1. NMR (Numerai) — the one coin that actually pumped

Actual green candles were rare, but Numerai’s NMR token jumped over 40% after news of its university-endowment-backed funding round.

Numerai’s NMR token jumped ≈40% on news of university-endowment-backed funding, standing out as one of the few weekly gainers.

It wasn’t market-driven, it wasn’t macro-driven, and it definitely wasn’t correlation-driven. It was a very simple, very clean fundamental catalyst — capital and credibility flowing in from elite institutions.

So, anyone holding NMR this week were probably among of the only people in crypto who checked their portfolio and went: “Huh. That’s nice.” We’re not promoting anything here, by the way. Always do your due diligence. 

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

