The Hottest Platforms For Tokenizing Bonds, Credit, And Investment Funds In 2026

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O

In Brief Tokenization is streamlining traditional bond, credit, and fund markets by embedding compliance into smart contracts, digitizing investor onboarding, and enabling near-instant on-chain settlement.

Bond markets, private credit, and investment funds sit at the core of global finance — and they are still largely powered by legacy infrastructure. Issuing a bond involves custodians, clearing systems, trustees, paying agents, and transfer agents. Private credit funds rely on subscription documents, manual onboarding, and complex capital calls. Settlement cycles stretch across days, sometimes longer across borders.

Tokenization doesn’t eliminate regulation or underwriting. But it does compress coordination. By embedding compliance into smart contracts, digitizing investor verification, and enabling near-instant settlement, blockchain infrastructure is steadily reducing the operational drag behind fixed income and fund issuance.

What was once experimental is now live. From tokenized U.S. Treasuries to on-chain private credit pools and digitally native fund shares, a growing stack of platforms is actively bringing traditional financial instruments onto blockchain rails.

Below are seven tools currently on the market that are doing exactly that.

Alt cap: Securitize enables bonds, credit, and funds to be issued and managed on-chain in 2026.

Securitize has positioned itself as an end-to-end infrastructure provider for digital securities — particularly tokenized funds and private market instruments.

For bond issuers and alternative asset managers, the platform integrates issuance, investor onboarding, compliance enforcement, and lifecycle management into a single workflow. Instead of coordinating external transfer agents and third-party compliance firms, issuers can automate KYC/AML checks and accreditation verification directly through Securitize’s system.

Smart contracts embed transfer restrictions into the tokens themselves. That means secondary transfers automatically adhere to regulatory requirements without manual approval. Cap table management becomes real-time rather than spreadsheet-driven.

For private credit funds and structured products, this reduces administrative overhead significantly. Subscription agreements, investor records, and distribution tracking are digitized. Settlement is blockchain-based rather than reliant on traditional clearing cycles.

By collapsing multiple intermediaries into one integrated platform, Securitize shortens issuance timelines and lowers operational costs — particularly for managers looking to distribute fund shares or debt instruments to a global investor base.

Alt cap: Tokeny is a tokenization platform that brings financial instruments like bonds and funds on-chain in 2026.

Tokeny specializes in compliant tokenization infrastructure, with a focus on bonds and regulated fund shares. Its system is built around the ERC-3643 standard, which allows tokens to carry programmable identity and compliance rules.

In traditional bond markets, transfer restrictions and investor eligibility rules are enforced off-chain through custodians and registrars. Tokeny shifts this logic on-chain. Only verified investors can hold or transfer tokens, and rules can be configured by jurisdiction, investor category, or holding period.

For cross-border bond issuance, this matters. Compliance complexity increases dramatically when securities move between regions. Tokeny’s framework automates those restrictions, reducing the need for repetitive legal structuring.

Fund managers also benefit from streamlined investor onboarding. Once verified, investors can participate in multiple offerings without restarting compliance processes from scratch.

By embedding regulatory guardrails directly into the token layer, Tokeny lowers friction across issuance and secondary transfers — making digital bonds and fund shares more operationally efficient than their paper-based equivalents.

Alt cap: ADDX provides regulated infrastructure for tokenizing bonds, credit, and investment funds in 2026.

ADDX provides a platform for tokenized private market funds, including hedge funds and private equity vehicles. Traditional private fund participation often requires high minimum investments and complex administrative coordination.

ADDX enables accredited investors to invest in fractional ownership of funds through its blockchain system, which digitizes ownership and investor records. The platform enables regulated secondary transfers through its smart contracts, which handle subscription processing and reporting functions while ensuring compliance.

This approach increases market accessibility, reduces operational bottlenecks, and introduces liquidity to markets traditionally constrained by high entry thresholds and long lock-up periods.

Alt cap: Propy enables tokenized real estate and investment funds to be transacted on-chain in 2026.

Propy takes a slightly different approach to tokenized real estate by focusing on the transaction process itself. The platform integrates blockchain technology into property purchases, allowing real estate transactions to be executed using smart contracts.

In a typical property purchase through Propy, ownership can be represented digitally and transferred on-chain as part of a fully automated process. This reduces reliance on traditional intermediaries and can significantly shorten the time required to complete a real estate deal.

The platform has also pioneered the use of property NFTs, where the legal ownership of a property is tied to a blockchain token. When that token is transferred, the ownership of the property changes as well. This approach creates the possibility of buying and selling real estate through digital marketplaces with greater speed and transparency.

Propy’s model illustrates how tokenization can reshape not only ownership structures but also the underlying mechanics of real estate transactions.

Alt cap: Maple Finance brings credit markets and lending instruments on-chain with secure tokenization in 2026.

Maple Finance operates on-chain institutional lending pools, bridging traditional credit underwriting with blockchain settlement.

Credit managers establish pools that deploy capital to vetted borrowers. Investors supply funds into these pools and receive yield based on structured lending agreements. Unlike purely algorithmic lending platforms, Maple incorporates human underwriting and due diligence.

In traditional credit funds, capital formation involves subscription periods, capital calls, and settlement coordination. Maple streamlines this by allowing capital to move directly into lending pools via smart contracts.

While the borrowers may operate in digital asset markets, the structural model resembles private credit strategies — with blockchain infrastructure handling settlement, transparency, and payment flows.

By reducing settlement times and automating pool accounting, Maple lowers the operational overhead associated with launching and managing credit strategies. It effectively compresses the mechanics of credit fund issuance into programmable workflows.

Alt cap: Brickken is a platform for tokenizing bonds, funds, and other assets to trade on-chain in 2026.

Brickken offers a tokenization platform designed to help businesses convert a wide range of assets into blockchain-based tokens. Unlike platforms that focus solely on securities or real estate, Brickken supports multiple asset types including company equity, debt instruments, revenue-sharing agreements, and physical assets.

The platform provides an end-to-end tokenization environment where organizations can structure an offering, issue digital tokens, and manage investor participation. Compliance features and smart contract automation are integrated into the system to help ensure regulatory alignment.

One of Brickken’s strengths is its accessibility. The platform aims to make tokenization available not only to large institutions but also to smaller companies seeking alternative funding models. By lowering technical barriers, it enables businesses to explore blockchain-based financing strategies without building custom infrastructure.

As more companies experiment with tokenized assets, platforms like Brickken could play an important role in expanding the range of real-world assets available in blockchain-based markets.

Alt cap: tZERO enables bonds, credit, and investment funds to be issued and traded on-chain securely in 2026.

Primary issuance is only half the equation. Bonds, credit instruments, and fund shares become more attractive when secondary liquidity exists.

tZERO operates a regulated alternative trading system (ATS) for digital securities. Tokenized equities, preferred shares, and other regulated instruments can trade within a compliant marketplace environment.

Traditional fixed-income markets use centralized clearing systems for settlements which result in extended settlement periods. Digital infrastructure enables tokenized securities to achieve efficient settlements while still complying with regulatory requirements.

For issuers, this improves the overall economics of tokenization. Investors are more likely to participate in digital bond offerings or fund shares if they know compliant secondary markets exist.

tZERO does not eliminate the need for regulation — it operates within it. But by enabling blockchain-based settlement and trading under regulatory supervision, it completes a crucial piece of the tokenized financial stack.

