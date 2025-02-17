Tether Continues Development Of BrainOS, Accelerating Evolution Of Human Intelligence

In Brief Tether is spearheading the development of BrainOS, an open-source platform aimed at making advanced brain augmentation tools widely accessible.

Issuer of the USDT stablecoin, Tether revealed that Tether Data is leading the development of BrainOS, an open-source platform designed to make advanced brain augmentation tools widely accessible. By maintaining a focus on decentralization and transparency, Tether aims to ensure the ethical and open advancement of this technology, aligning with its broader commitment to empowering individuals.

This initiative highlights Tether’s dedication to promoting revolutionary technologies while ensuring that the benefits of human enhancement are accessible to all, fostering collaboration and freedom rather than allowing control to remain in the hands of a few.

In an interview with Marcello Bussi for Milano Finanza, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino discussed the fast advancements in AI technology and its potential to replace humans in various industries. To remain relevant in this changing landscape, humans will need to evolve their thinking and creative abilities to more complex levels than they currently possess. Paolo Ardoino proposed the idea of a mathematical coprocessor directly connected to the brain—something that would dramatically enhance the human ability to think at much faster speeds.

By equipping the brain with high-speed access to global information and computing power far beyond current capabilities, humans could ideate, innovate, and create at an unprecedented pace. Most importantly, this technology would allow humans to maintain their position as the most intelligent species on Earth. A brain chip could merge human creativity with powerful computational support, expanding the possibilities for innovation.

Tether CEO further noted that it is essential that this potentially invasive technology remains in the public domain rather than being controlled by a small number of entities. Therefore, Tether emphasizes the importance of developing the technology transparently and in collaboration with universities around the world, ensuring that access to it remains open and free. In line with this approach, Tether has already invested in BlackRock Neurotech, supporting a leader in the field of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), which could drive advancements in the technology.

Tether Expands Into AI Realm With Open-Source Brain Operating System And Neural Communication Innovations

Tether announced the development of its open-source Brain Operating System, along with an AI conversational agent and AI training platform, earlier this month at Plan ₿ Forum El Salvador.

As part of its expanding role in the AI space, Tether also recently shared that Tether Data’s research and development (R&D) team has created an electrocorticography (ECoG) plugin, which interprets neural signals for brain-to-text communication. Early tests have demonstrated its ability to generate syllables from brain activity, with the next step being the development of a system that can form complete sentences.

