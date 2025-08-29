Tether Announces Plan To Bring USD₮ To RGB, Advancing Native Stablecoins On Bitcoin And Lightning

In Brief Tether plans to launch USD₮ on the RGB protocol, enabling private, scalable, and Lightning-compatible stablecoin transactions on Bitcoin while promoting broader adoption and developer integration.

Blockchain company known for issuing stablecoins, Tether announced plans to launch USD₮ on RGB, an advanced protocol for creating and transacting digital assets on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. The RGB Protocol Association described the move as a positive signal for developers and institutions seeking private, scalable, and user-governed asset infrastructure on Bitcoin’s secure network.

Earlier this year, RGB reached mainnet readiness with the v0.11.1 release, allowing developers to issue and manage assets with client-side validation while using Bitcoin as a commitment layer. This approach keeps asset data off-chain, anchors proofs to Bitcoin transactions, reduces chain congestion, maintains privacy, and supports Lightning Network integration.

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that is truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, in a written statement. “With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future,” he added.

With the introduction of USD₮ on the RGB protocol, individuals and service providers can manage USD₮ alongside Bitcoin within a single wallet, conduct private transactions validated on the client side without exposing balances or transaction flows on-chain, and utilize RGB’s transport extensions to integrate with the Lightning Network for near-instant settlement.

RGB Protocol Expands Bitcoin’s Capabilities With Stablecoins, Tokenized Assets, And Programmable Rights

RGB enhances Bitcoin’s functionality beyond a store of value by enabling stablecoins, tokenized assets, and programmable rights that leverage Bitcoin’s security while keeping control in the hands of users. Participation by major issuers like Tether may encourage broader wallet support, merchant adoption, and cross-chain liquidity solutions without requiring changes to the base layer or consensus protocol.

Developers and integrators can access technical documentation and guides at rgb.info, explore reference implementations and libraries on github.com/rgb-protocol, and follow ecosystem updates and membership information at rgbprotocol.org.

The RGB Protocol Association invites wallets, exchanges, payment processors, and infrastructure providers to join working groups focused on accelerating RGB20 integrations, Lightning Network transport extensions, and bridge connectors to expand USD₮ and other assets across Bitcoin-native rails.

