August 29, 2025

Tether Announces Plan To Bring USD₮ To RGB, Advancing Native Stablecoins On Bitcoin And Lightning

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 29, 2025 at 9:42 am Updated: August 29, 2025 at 9:42 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 29, 2025 at 9:42 am

In Brief

Tether plans to launch USD₮ on the RGB protocol, enabling private, scalable, and Lightning-compatible stablecoin transactions on Bitcoin while promoting broader adoption and developer integration.

Tether announces plan to bring USD₮ to RGB, advancing native stablecoins on Bitcoin and Lightning

Blockchain company known for issuing stablecoins, Tether announced plans to launch USD₮ on RGB, an advanced protocol for creating and transacting digital assets on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. The RGB Protocol Association described the move as a positive signal for developers and institutions seeking private, scalable, and user-governed asset infrastructure on Bitcoin’s secure network. 

Earlier this year, RGB reached mainnet readiness with the v0.11.1 release, allowing developers to issue and manage assets with client-side validation while using Bitcoin as a commitment layer. This approach keeps asset data off-chain, anchors proofs to Bitcoin transactions, reduces chain congestion, maintains privacy, and supports Lightning Network integration.

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that is truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, in a written statement. “With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future,” he added.

With the introduction of USD₮ on the RGB protocol, individuals and service providers can manage USD₮ alongside Bitcoin within a single wallet, conduct private transactions validated on the client side without exposing balances or transaction flows on-chain, and utilize RGB’s transport extensions to integrate with the Lightning Network for near-instant settlement.

RGB Protocol Expands Bitcoin’s Capabilities With Stablecoins, Tokenized Assets, And Programmable Rights

RGB enhances Bitcoin’s functionality beyond a store of value by enabling stablecoins, tokenized assets, and programmable rights that leverage Bitcoin’s security while keeping control in the hands of users. Participation by major issuers like Tether may encourage broader wallet support, merchant adoption, and cross-chain liquidity solutions without requiring changes to the base layer or consensus protocol. 

Developers and integrators can access technical documentation and guides at rgb.info, explore reference implementations and libraries on github.com/rgb-protocol, and follow ecosystem updates and membership information at rgbprotocol.org. 

The RGB Protocol Association invites wallets, exchanges, payment processors, and infrastructure providers to join working groups focused on accelerating RGB20 integrations, Lightning Network transport extensions, and bridge connectors to expand USD₮ and other assets across Bitcoin-native rails.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

