Bybit And Tether Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Crypto Adoption In Brazil

In Brief Bybit and Tether have partnered to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption in Brazil through event sponsorships, educational programs, tourism integration, and expanded local services under new leadership.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced a strategic partnership with Tether, a leading company in the digital asset sector and issuer of USDT, the most widely used stablecoin. The collaboration aims to promote cryptocurrency adoption in Brazil through institutional collaborations, sponsorship of major events, and broad educational efforts.

A key aspect of this partnership is the co-sponsorship of Blockchain Rio, a prominent blockchain conference in Latin America, where new users registering on Bybit’s platform will receive an exclusive USDT bonus to encourage engagement with the digital asset ecosystem.

Additionally, Bybit and Tether are in advanced negotiations with Visit Rio to incorporate cryptocurrency into the city’s tourism industry by offering discounts and USDT bonuses to tourists who use digital assets for services, tours, and purchases at local businesses. This initiative seeks to establish Rio as a progressive and crypto-friendly destination.

Bybit plans to implement a nationwide educational program as part of its long-term strategy to enhance cryptocurrency literacy and promote responsible adoption. The program will feature a series of “Learn to Earn” campaigns that provide rewards to users who complete courses centered on blockchain technology. This effort will be supported by in-person activities including workshops, university gatherings, and seminars aimed at engaging students, developers, and entrepreneurs directly.

Bybit Strengthens Brazil Presence With Strategic Leadership Appointment

Earlier in the year, Bybit named Israel Buzaym as its Country Manager for Brazil. Following this appointment, the company has notably increased its presence in the region and introduced customized services including Bybit Pay and the Bybit Card. These offerings aim to connect traditional financial systems with digital asset ecosystems.

“I’m honored to lead Bybit’s efforts in Brazil at such a transformative time,” said Israel Buzaym in a written statement. “Brazilians have a long history of embracing innovation. We’re already seeing strong momentum in the adoption of our services. This partnership with Tether brings the trust, liquidity, and strategic focus needed to make crypto a natural part of everyday life for millions,” he added.

Tether, with a market capitalization surpassing $114 billion, holds a significant position in the global digital economy. The collaboration with Bybit demonstrates a mutual dedication to advancing financial innovation, promoting education, and developing practical applications for cryptocurrency within one of the most dynamic emerging markets worldwide.

