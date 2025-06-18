TAC Raises $11.5M To Bring DeFi To Telegram’s Billion-User Ecosystem

In Brief TAC has raised $11.5 million, including a $5 million strategic round led by Hack VC, to advance blockchain integration and support Ethereum-compatible dApps within the TON and Telegram ecosystems.

Blockchain infrastructure designed to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) decentralized applications (dApps) within the TON and Telegram ecosystems, TAC has secured a cumulative $11.5 million in funding through its seed and strategic investment rounds.

The recently completed $5 million strategic round, led by Hack VC, reflects growing institutional confidence in TAC’s objective to advance blockchain integration within Telegram, a platform recognized for its substantial user base in the digital asset space.

“This strategic round accelerates our mission and will be used to advance developer tooling and onboard leading EVM dApps on TON and Telegram,” said Pavel Altukhov, Co-Founder and CEO of TAC, to Mpost. “We’re executing on our vision with the strategic backing of our lead investors who share our belief in bringing blue-chip projects to Telegram’s global user base,” he added.

TAC Advances Toward Mainnet Launch With $700M Liquidity Bootstrapping Initiative And Early DeFi Integration

TAC is approaching the launch of its mainnet, currently progressing through a phased rollout. During the DevMainnet stage, prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) projects such as Curve, Morpho, and Euler have begun deployment, with more than 20 top-tier applications preparing for full Mainnet integration. This initial activity is expected to provide the ecosystem with substantial liquidity, established DeFi foundations, and immediate functionality within Telegram once the public launch occurs.

The pre-mainnet liquidity bootstrapping initiative, called The Summoning, has attracted notable participation from major funds, liquidity providers, and infrastructure stakeholders in the industry. With over $700 million in total value locked prior to the public Mainnet release, this level of institutional support demonstrates strong confidence in TAC’s position as a DeFi layer on TON. This liquidity will be essential in powering key DeFi services from the outset, facilitating real yield generation and effective market operations at launch.

Curve, Morpho, and Euler have developed dedicated Telegram Mini Apps (TMAs), enabling native access to their products within Telegram. Simultaneously, widely used consumer TMAs are starting to incorporate DeFi features on their backend, providing yield generation and financial services to users who may not be familiar with cryptocurrencies. TAC views this integration within the Telegram superapp as a key driver toward achieving widespread adoption.

