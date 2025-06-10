First Force: The Largest NFT Sale On TON To Bring Ethereum DApps To Telegram

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief First Force, a 10,000-piece Soulbound Token NFT collection on TON, is set to launch as one of the network’s largest drops, aiming to unite Ethereum innovation with the Telegram ecosystem.

Scheduled for release on the Open Network (TON), the Soulbound Token (SBT) profile-picture NFT collection titled First Force is positioned to be among the largest launches on the platform to date. This collection is intended for contributors and early participants engaged in establishing a foundational community focused on integrating Ethereum’s open-source innovation into the Telegram ecosystem.

The First Force collection includes 10,000 SBTs, which are non-transferable and permanently linked to the wallet of the original recipient. The visual design of these NFTs centers around TACMAN, a character that serves as a distinctive and widely recognized symbol within the TAC community.

Which TACMAN would you CHOOSE? pic.twitter.com/Pd1iNKQ1IU — TAC (🫰,✨️) (@TacBuild) June 3, 2025

First Force SBT Collection Opens Whitelist Registration Ahead Of Phased Minting On TON

Whitelist registration for the First Force SBT collection is scheduled to open on June 10th at 11:00 AM UTC.

The initial distribution phase will commence on June 16th, during which 2,000 minting slots will be allocated to selected partners and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Phase two will follow on June 17th in a First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) format, with the sale taking place on Getgems, a prominent NFT marketplace operating on TON. In this phase, 8,000 additional SBTs will be offered to the public via an allowlist.

Each wallet is restricted to minting a single token, ensuring equitable distribution across participants. Possession of an SBT provides holders with progressive access to a range of future community-centered experiences and opportunities. The NFTs are priced at 30 TON each, which is approximately equivalent to $100 at current market rates.

Consistent with the SBT model proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, each token is permanently linked to the holder’s wallet, reinforcing the concept of on-chain digital identity. The release aligns with the rising adoption of Telegram-based NFTs, as evidenced by Telegram Gifts recently surpassing $1.8 million in daily transaction volume and the rapid appreciation of major collections.

First Forcebuilds on this momentum by attracting increased participation from users active in both TON and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based decentralized applications.

The collection prominently features TACMAN, a character derived from the TAC Community, and operates within the broader NFT and SBT market on public blockchains such as TON. Whitelist registration is already available, and minting will take place via official website.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson