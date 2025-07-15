TAC Launches Public Mainnet And Lists TAC On Binance Alpha, Advancing DeFi Accessibility

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TAC, a CosmosEVM-based Layer 1 blockchain compatible with Ethereum and integrated with the TON ecosystem, has launched its public mainnet, listed its native token on major exchanges, and entered the DeFi space.

Blockchain infrastructure developed to support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) decentralized applications (dApps) in accessing the TON and Telegram blockchain ecosystem, TAC has initiated its public mainnet and introduced its native token, TAC. The TAC token has been listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance Alpha, Bitget, Bybit, and Kraken, and is now also accessible via Telegram’s Wallet. The token acts as an on-chain asset utilized for covering transaction fees, staking activities, and governance mechanisms within TAC’s Layer 1, which maintains compatibility with Ethereum.

TAC’s public mainnet has officially gone live, and several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols—such as Morpho, Curve, Bancor, Euler, ZeroLend, IPOR Fusion, and Market.win—are now operating on the platform. A liquidity bootstrapping initiative titled the TAC Summoning campaign, conducted in partnership with Turtle Club, a protocol for distributing liquidity, amassed over $800 million in total value locked (TVL). This capital formation aims to provide immediate market depth, addressing the liquidity challenges that new DeFi platforms typically face at launch.

The TAC token fulfills three primary roles within the ecosystem. It functions as the sole gas token on TAC EVM, with a mechanism that automatically converts TON-based fees into TAC, contributing to consistent buying pressure in tandem with increased network activity. It also supports network security via a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) model, requiring validators to stake TAC in order to participate in block production, while token holders can delegate their tokens to earn an estimated annual yield of 8–10%. Additionally, the token grants access to governance features, enabling stakers to influence protocol upgrades, funding initiatives, and allocation of community resources. TAC enters the market with $800 million in TVL, a wide range of digital assets, and established DeFi applications, forming a functioning and dynamic ecosystem.

“TAC enhances the TON ecosystem with a ready-to-use DeFi layer, battle-tested and live from day one,” said Pavel Altukhov, co-founder of TAC, in a written statement. “This marks a major step not just for TON, but for Telegram’s evolution into a true super app, as builders can now integrate the most mature blockchain use case into products directly reaching a billion users,” he added.

TAC: CosmosEVM Layer 1 With Ethereum Compatibility, Bitcoin-Backed Security, And $11.5M Backing

TAC operates as a Layer 1 blockchain developed with a CosmosEVM framework, offering full interoperability with Ethereum’s Cancun upgrade. The network is secured through a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism based on Tendermint and utilizes the native TAC token. This structure enables block finality in approximately two seconds and permits token holders to delegate their assets to designated validators.

The blockchain’s security framework is further reinforced by its integration with Babylon, which incorporates Bitcoin staking as an added layer of consensus validation.

TAC has formed collaborations with several established infrastructure platforms, including LayerZero, RedStone, Blockscout, Dune, and Thirdweb. These partnerships contribute to the foundation of a scalable, efficient, and developer-oriented ecosystem.

The public launch of TAC’s mainnet follows a previously disclosed funding achievement in which the project secured $11.5 million through seed and strategic investment rounds, led by Hack VC, as of June 18th.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson