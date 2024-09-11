en en
News Report Technology
September 11, 2024

Symbiotic Kicks Off Bug Bounty Competition For Its Core Contracts With $120,000 Prize Pool 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 11, 2024 at 12:03 pm Updated: September 11, 2024 at 12:03 pm
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 11, 2024 at 12:03 pm

In Brief

Symbiotic announced the launch of a 3-week bug bounty contest for its core contracts, offering up to $120,000 in prizes.

Restaking protocol Symbiotic announced the launch of a 3-week bug bounty contest for its core contracts, offering up to $120,000 in prizes. It has already started and will run until 20:00 UTC on October 2nd.

The primary prize pool is $112,500, with distribution based on the severity of findings. If one or more valid medium severity issues are reported, the total prize amount will be $50,000. If valid high severity issues are identified, the prize pool increases to $120,000.

Additionally, $7,500 is allocated for low severity findings. Reports are assessed based on their quality, and prizes are awarded to the top five reviewers as follows: $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second, $1,000 for third, and $750 each for fourth and fifth places.

What Comprises The Core Of Symbiotic?

Symbiotic is a shared security protocol designed to allow decentralized networks to control and customize their multi-asset restaking implementations. It includes Collateral, a new asset type that enables stakeholders to earn yields on their funds without needing to lock them up or convert them into different assets. Additionally, Symbiotic features Vaults, which serve as the layer for delegation and restaking management. Vaults handle essential functions such as accounting, delegation strategies, and reward distribution. Operators are the entities that run infrastructure for decentralized networks, both within the Symbiotic ecosystem and beyond.

Additionally, Symbiotic incorporates Resolvers, which are contracts or entities responsible for handling and potentially vetoing slashing incidents forwarded from networks and can be shared across networks. The protocol also includes Networks, which refer to any protocols requiring decentralized infrastructure to offer services within the cryptocurrency economy. These Networks can facilitate various functions, such as enabling developers to deploy decentralized applications by managing transaction validation and ordering, supplying off-chain data to applications, or ensuring reliable cross-network interactions for users.

The scope area of the contest includes symbiotic-fi/core, with a total of 1,970 non-source lines of code (nSLOC). It covers a range of smart contracts, such as NetworkRegistry.sol, SlasherFactory.sol, VaultConfigurator.sol, OperatorRegistry.sol, DelegatorFactory.sol, and VaultFactory.sol, along with many others.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.