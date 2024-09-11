Symbiotic Kicks Off Bug Bounty Competition For Its Core Contracts With $120,000 Prize Pool

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Symbiotic announced the launch of a 3-week bug bounty contest for its core contracts, offering up to $120,000 in prizes.

Restaking protocol Symbiotic announced the launch of a 3-week bug bounty contest for its core contracts, offering up to $120,000 in prizes. It has already started and will run until 20:00 UTC on October 2nd.

The primary prize pool is $112,500, with distribution based on the severity of findings. If one or more valid medium severity issues are reported, the total prize amount will be $50,000. If valid high severity issues are identified, the prize pool increases to $120,000.

Additionally, $7,500 is allocated for low severity findings. Reports are assessed based on their quality, and prizes are awarded to the top five reviewers as follows: $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second, $1,000 for third, and $750 each for fourth and fifth places.

Shared security requires a robust foundation.



In the run-up towards Symbiotic's mainnet launch, we're kicking off a 3-week bug bounty contest of our core contracts via @cantinaxyz with up to $120,000 in prizes: — Symbiotic (@symbioticfi) September 11, 2024

What Comprises The Core Of Symbiotic?

Symbiotic is a shared security protocol designed to allow decentralized networks to control and customize their multi-asset restaking implementations. It includes Collateral, a new asset type that enables stakeholders to earn yields on their funds without needing to lock them up or convert them into different assets. Additionally, Symbiotic features Vaults, which serve as the layer for delegation and restaking management. Vaults handle essential functions such as accounting, delegation strategies, and reward distribution. Operators are the entities that run infrastructure for decentralized networks, both within the Symbiotic ecosystem and beyond.

Additionally, Symbiotic incorporates Resolvers, which are contracts or entities responsible for handling and potentially vetoing slashing incidents forwarded from networks and can be shared across networks. The protocol also includes Networks, which refer to any protocols requiring decentralized infrastructure to offer services within the cryptocurrency economy. These Networks can facilitate various functions, such as enabling developers to deploy decentralized applications by managing transaction validation and ordering, supplying off-chain data to applications, or ensuring reliable cross-network interactions for users.

The scope area of the contest includes symbiotic-fi/core, with a total of 1,970 non-source lines of code (nSLOC). It covers a range of smart contracts, such as NetworkRegistry.sol, SlasherFactory.sol, VaultConfigurator.sol, OperatorRegistry.sol, DelegatorFactory.sol, and VaultFactory.sol, along with many others.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson